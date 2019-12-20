Glassbox Expands Its Presence in the Airline Industry with HK Express

HK Express Chooses Glassbox Glassbox Logo

In less than a year Glassbox trebled the number of airlines using its award-winning digital journey orchestration solution to optimize customer experiences.

We put our customers at the heart of every decision we make at HK Express, and Glassbox is the best solution to optimize our digital channels” — Jonathan Hutt, Commercial Director of HK Express.

HONG KONG, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong, 20 December, 2019 ---- Glassbox, the leading Digital Journey Orchestration solution, today announced it has been chosen by HK Express, a Hong Kong-based airline which strives to generate new ideas around potential experience transformers to differentiate itself in the low-cost carrier market.HK Express has recently won the e-Commerce Business of the year at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2019 and Greater China’s No. 1 “Mobile Master” in the travel sector, awarded by Google and Accenture, proving its commitment to providing a world-class online booking experience for its valued passengers.“Glassbox’s automatic insights significantly helped us redesigning online key functions, enhancing calls-to-action, and simplifying the flight booking processes – a combination that has dramatically increased baseline conversion rates . We put our customers at the heart of every decision we make at HK Express, and Glassbox is the best solution to optimize our digital channels”, said Jonathan Hutt, Commercial Director of HK Express.“HK Express has been long recognised for their consumer-centric approach, successful optimization strategies, and exceptional conversion rates. Glassbox will be used for performance optimization, usability tests, to address pain points and ultimately deliver digital customer experiences that are second to none”, said Hanan Blumstien, Co-founder and GM APAC at Glassbox.About Glassbox:Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.

Give your website a brain



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.