Virtosu Fine Art’s Prints&Multiples department offers works spanning the best of printmaking—a comprehensive journey through Western contemporary art movements.
With salerooms in Miami, London, and New York, our team of international specialists builds sales of limited-edition original prints and two-dimensional multiples from the best Modern and Contemporary European Artists. Our sales feature prominent Abstract Masterworks by Gheorghe Virtosu, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Joan Miró.
With a breadth of material and a wide variety of price points, the Prints department continues to provide superior expertise. In addition, to live auctions, Virtosu Fine Art’s Prints department also offers clients online-only auctions and private sale opportunities, providing our clients more opportunity to buy and sell on the growing international market.
Virtosu Fine Art - A True Virtosu Signature
