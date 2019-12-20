Fatimah Bint Muhamadd LE Edith Piaf LE Sancho Panza LE

Art collecting is a passion pursued with discipline and Science is a discipline pursued with a passion.” — Arthur Sackler

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtosu Fine Art ’s Prints & Multiples department offers works spanning the best of printmaking — a comprehensive journey through Western contemporary art movements.With salerooms in Miami, London, and New York, our team of international specialists builds sales of limited-edition original prints and two-dimensional multiples from the best Modern and Contemporary European Artists. Our sales feature prominent Abstract Masterworks by Gheorghe Virtosu, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Joan Miró.With a breadth of material and a wide variety of price points, the Prints department continues to provide superior expertise. In addition, to live auctions, Virtosu Fine Art’s Prints department also offers clients online-only auctions and private sale opportunities, providing our clients more opportunity to buy and sell on the growing international market.

Virtosu Fine Art - A True Virtosu Signature



