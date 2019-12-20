Bejana awarded as one of ‘Bali’s Best’

Dedicated couple's table at Bejana Beautiful hue on the sky from Bejana outdoor seating Famous dishes from all around Indonesia Interior set up at the Culinary Cave

Top 20 Bali’s Best Eats Awards 2019

Bejana provides a unique and highly enjoyable dining experience, embracing the tastes and the traditions of Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage with a magnificent ocean views.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is the recipient of yet another prestigious award. The signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana was announced as the Top 20 Bali’s Best Eats Awards 2019 in the Upmarket Venue category by FoodieS on December 5th 2019.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by these awards,” says Karim Tayach, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, adding, “Bejana provides a unique and highly enjoyable dining experience for guests. Embracing the tastes and the traditions of Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage, our chefs use premium ingredients to elevate typical dishes to a fine dining standard. Magnificent ocean views enhance the whole dining experience.”

This year’s winners in the ‘Top 40 Best Restaurants in Bali’ list were revealed at the second annual awards, by FoodieS Magazine, Indonesians leading Food & Beverage English language publication. The event celebrates the remarkable food scene in Bali, and the island’s emergence as a culinary destination in the last few years. “The idea of the awards is to show people the diversity of local restaurant scene, push chefs and restaurateurs from their boundaries and drive culinary creativity and excellence,” says Jed Doble, Publisher of FoodieS Magazine.

A panel of culinary experts including Janet De Neefe, founder of Ubud Food Festival, and celebrity chefs Yuda Bustara and Rinrin Marinka, judged restaurants on various criteria including cuisine, service, drinks menu and interior design/character.

Presenting a unique mix of five-star flair and relaxed ambience Bejana clings to the limestone cliffs of Nusa Dua, offering diners panoramic views of the sparkling Indian Ocean. Melding traditional and contemporary Balinese design elements the restaurant’s three distinct levels include an expansive open-air wooden deck with cozy lounges and casual outdoor seating, a stylish dining room and an atmospheric Culinary Cave where guests can join inspiring cooking classes. The highly acclaimed restaurant was also a winner at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards in July this year in both the Luxury Family Restaurant category (Continent Winner,) and the Luxury Scenic Setting category (Regional Winner.)

For more information on Bejana or other dining experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, please contact rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or call +(62) 361 849 8988.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

