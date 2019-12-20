QO Amsterdam Raises The Bar in Sustainable Luxury Standards

QO Amsterdam lives and breathes sustainability.

QO Amsterdam first opened its doors in Spring 2018. The QO believes that being meaningful and luxury can intertwine and co-exist. The remarkable living building is made up out of countless sustainable choices without compromising on its guests’ luxury experience. It is a place where travellers can feel like locals, and locals feel at home. Where the element of energy creates a spark, making guests feel energized, inspired and delighted. All while living well, feeling good and looking after the planet while making it happen.

Green Globe awarded QO Amsterdam its inaugural certification in July 2019 with the hotel achieving an outstanding compliance score of 92%.

QO lives and breathes sustainability. From its building construction and design through to its daily hotel operations and purchasing policy. Immense preparation and commitment to green goals is reflected in the hotel’s integrated approach and economic, social and environmental management measures.

Sustainable building materials and techniques were used during the construction of the property in line with circular economic principles. Almost a third of the concrete used in the construction of the QO came from Amsterdam’s iconic old Shell building. Integrating this landmark into the new building has imbued it with Amsterdam heritage.

The exterior of the QO is made up of a series of fully responsive thermal panels that adapts and reacts to both hotel guests and the climate outside the hotel. The passive design means that the QO has no need for air conditioning. A thermal aquifer is also utilized to regulate warmth when required.

One of the key ways circularity has been introduced into hotel operations is through its use and reuse of water. Grey water from showers and sinks are used again to flush toilets that significantly reduces overall water consumption.

A greenhouse was also added to ensure the living building was completely self-supporting. The property grows its own fruits, vegetables, herbs – and even raises fish – to provide produce for the Persijn and Juniper & Kin, its two dining establishments. Special focus is placed upon cultivating traditional vegetable varieties as well.

Employees are first introduced to sustainability practices during their induction and engage in regular, ongoing training provided throughout the year. Adopting a sustainable lifestyle outside of the hotel is also encouraged through participation in community events such as Sustainability Week in Utrecht.

