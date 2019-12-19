Secretary DeVos Praises Higher Education Reforms Signed Into Law that Simplify the FAFSA®, Provide Consistent Funding for HBCUs

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement on the FUTURE Act after President Trump signed the bill into law. The Act contains several important higher education reforms championed by the Secretary that will benefit students for decades to come:

"This administration continues to put students first, and this historic bill is another example of our commitment to them. The more than 300,000 students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with millions more at Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), will benefit from consistent funding for their treasured institutions. This law also marks a long-sought victory for simplifying and improving the FAFSA® for the nearly 20 million students and families who complete it each year. From day one, I have worked with Secretary Mnuchin, Sen. Alexander and many other congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle to advance these common-sense reforms signed into law today. From eliminating up to 22 questions on the FAFSA® form to reducing burdensome verification paperwork, applying for and receiving student aid will now be easier, faster and more secure than ever. Importantly, this law ensures students will not have to provide the government the same information twice, which also protects taxpayers from improper payments.

"The FUTURE Act will have a lasting impact on students and their families. President Trump will continue to support all students and ensure they can pursue the education needed to succeed in our thriving economy."