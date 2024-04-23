Illinois’s Mario Diaz Albarran Named 2024 ‘Recognizing Inspiring School Employees’ (RISE) Honoree

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced today the selection of Mario Diaz Albarran, head custodian at Lincoln Elementary School in Palatine, Illinois, as the 2024 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) honoree.

This honor, established by Congress in 2019, spotlights classified school employees’ outstanding contributions to quality PreK-12 education in the United States. Classified school employees include paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades professionals. They offer essential services to the school community and play a vital role in providing for the welfare, safety, and success of students.

“Across the country, our school professionals are education heroes who meet students’ most fundamental needs and enable our young people to learn, achieve, and thrive,” stated U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am thrilled to announce Mr. Mario Diaz Albarran as this year’s RISE awardee. Through Mr. Diaz Albarran’s work, he not only is ensuring that Lincoln Elementary School is a healthy and safe place for learning, he also is building invaluable relationships with students that truly make a difference. It’s an honor for me to recognize Mr. Diaz Albarran with this year’s award.



“Mr. Diaz Albarran has created a vivid and empowering environment for students and teachers at Lincoln Elementary School,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “He is changing lives through art and mentorship, and I am thrilled to congratulate him on this incredible honor.”

“We are incredibly proud that Mario Diaz Albarran, Illinois’ RISE Award nominee, has been chosen for this prestigious national honor,” said Illinois State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders. “He represents the high caliber of dedication and excellence seen in school professionals throughout Illinois. They’re the ones who keep everything running smoothly, from the moment our kids step onto the bus to the last bell of the day. Thank you to Mario and all our classified employees across the state for your invaluable contributions to ensure our students feel safe, supported, and ready to learn every single day.”

“We could not be more proud of Mario Diaz Albarran on this truly remarkable achievement. Mario’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to the students and staff at Lincoln School exemplify the values we strive for as a school community. On behalf of the Board of Education and I, we extend our sincere gratitude for his commitment to District 15 and the school in which he so deeply, literally and figuratively, cares for,” said Superintendent Dr. Laurie Heinz, Community Consolidated School District 15. “Mario’s childhood experiences have helped him connect with students, serve as a role model, and embody our shared belief that all students can achieve anything they set their minds to. We are truly lucky to have such an inspiring individual in our school and district. Congratulations, Mario. We knew you were a rising star and now the whole country does as well.”

As Head Custodian, Diaz Albarran is known for his dedication, attention to detail, and connections with students and staff alike at Lincoln Elementary in Palatine’s Community Consolidated School District 15. His impact can be seen throughout campus where he's brightened up the walls with school colors and murals that display schoolwide goals. He also makes sure the school is spotless and teachers have everything they need to start each new school year and school day.

Back when he was a student in District 15, Diaz Albarran recalls struggling with social and peer issues and feeling pressured to get involved with groups that were not serving his best interests. These days he has a group of “student helpers” who volunteer to assist him with daily maintenance tasks. Students in Lincoln’s STAR (Social Emotional, Trauma Informed Practices, Academic Achievement, Relationships and Character Building) program are eager to earn time to serve as one of his “helpers” as a reward for positive behavior. He uses that time to check in on them, connect, and give guidance wherever they need help. One of these helpers, seventh grader Daniel Aguierre explains how he benefits from his time with Mr. Diaz Albarran. “Sometimes I get really angry so Mr. Diaz has taught me how I can control my anger. Mr. Diaz shared his own life stories so that I could learn from them and not make the same mistakes,” Daniel says. “He teaches me to stop and think and walk away when I'm mad.”

Diaz Albarran takes to heart the proverb “It takes a village to raise a child.” He has set the bar high for other classified employees and encourages them to strive to go above and beyond the school walls by helping build student’s character and preparing them emotionally for the real world – all while pouring from his experience and being an example.

Today, we celebrate Diaz Albarran for his purposeful work of going above and beyond his call of duty and helping every person with whom he has a daily encounter within his district.

Selections such as Mario Diaz Albarran’s began in April 2019 when Congress passed the Recognizing Achievement in Classified School Employees Act, which states, “Prior to May 31 of each year… the Secretary shall select a classified school employee to receive the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award for the year.” For the fourth annual competition, the Education Department received 27 nominations from 15 states. Each nomination was peer reviewed, and five finalists were forwarded to the Secretary for consideration.

Governors’ offices determined their state-specific process for selecting up to two nominees. For the 2024-2025 school year, the names of nominees must be submitted by Nov. 1, along with documentation showcasing excellence in the following areas: (A) Work performance; (B) School and community involvement; (C) Leadership and commitment; (D) Local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc., who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work); and (E) Enhancement of classified school employees' image in the community and schools.

Individuals interested in nominating for the 2024-2025 school year should contact their Governor’s office to inquire about the state-specific process. Governors and state education agency program administrators may contact RISE@ed.gov with any questions and to indicate a state’s plans to participate for the coming cycle.