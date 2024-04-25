Myth vs. Fact: Academic Advisors

BY: Gabriel Bermea, Visiting Scholar at The Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI)

From the belief that academic advisors only handle course scheduling, to the assumption that they make all decisions for students, there are a few persistent myths about academic advisors and their responsibilities.

As an academic advising researcher and former post-secondary advisor, I’m sharing my expertise to debunk some common myths and show that their work extends beyond just course scheduling or decision-making to crucial guidance and support for students through their educational journey:

Myth: Academic advisors only help with course scheduling.

Fact: Academic advisors address personal, professional, and academic concerns to ensure holistic student success.

Beyond simply aiding students in planning their academic calendars, academic advisors serve as mentors, guiding students through personal, professional, and academic challenges. They offer tailored support and resources to nurture holistic student success, from academic achievement to personal development to career readiness.

Myth: Academic advisors make all decisions for students.

Fact: Academic advisors empower students to make informed choices about their academic journey.

Rather than making choices on behalf of students, academic advisors offer valuable insights, resources, and support to help students make informed decisions aligned with their goals and interests. By fostering a collaborative partnership, academic advisors empower students to take ownership of their education, encouraging student agency, critical thinking, and self-advocacy – skills essential for success beyond academia.

Myth: Academic advisors only meet during registration periods.

Fact: Academic advisors offer ongoing support and meetings throughout the academic year.

Academic advisors offer ongoing meetings and assistance, ensuring students have access to guidance and resources whenever needed. By maintaining regular communication and availability, academic advisors can address evolving academic, personal, and career-related concerns, fostering a supportive and enriching educational experience for students. Strong advisor-student relationships extend beyond registration periods as advisors promote students’ success and well-being throughout their academic journeys.

Myth: Academic advisors receive minimal training and education.

Fact: Many academic advisors have advanced degrees in counseling, education, or related fields to effectively support students in their academic and personal development.

Many academic advisors possess advanced degrees in counseling, education, or related fields, equipping them with the expertise to effectively support students. These qualifications enable academic advisors to navigate complex academic and personal issues with professionalism and empathy, offering tailored guidance to meet diverse student needs. By leveraging their extensive training and knowledge, academic advisors can provide holistic support that enhances students’ academic success and personal development. As with many other fields in the school community, academic advisors benefit professional development, so they are best equipped to meet the evolving needs of students.

In debunking these myths about academic advisors, I hope it’s become clear that academic advisors empower students to take ownership of their academic journey while providing comprehensive support for their personal, professional, and academic development. When we recognize the expertise and dedication of academic advisors, we create an environment where they can do what they do best: Support students’ success and well-being.