Easy-to-Use Point–of-Sale (POS) for Pizzerias Now Offered by Minnesota’s LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems just announced an easy-to-use and cost-effective state-of-the-art point-of-sale (POS) system exclusively for pizzerias.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omnichannel POS solutions, just announced an easy-to-use and cost-effective state-of-the-art POS system exclusively for pizzerias. The POS system mitigates staffing, scheduling and food waste/inventory issues. Users can build a standard menu or let guests fully customize their order, while keeping precise track of inventory levels and analyzing real-time sales reports. Highlights include:

• Create and Modify Schedules: Base schedules on forecasted activity. View shifts, hours, and wages. Build and send a schedule in minutes and manage changes easily.

• Tasking: Give employees visibility into their daily jobs and responsibilities.

• Inventory Management: An accurate view of inventory, down to the ingredient level, in real time. Pizzerias can track tomato, cheese and topping levels with every order processed.

• Payment Solutions: Pizzerias can securely accept multiple forms of payment including credit, chip cards, and Apple Pay.

• Guest Relationship Management: Each guest’s favorites can be recorded with the built-in loyalty-building CRM.

• Flexible Menu Build Options: Categories, subcategories and products build menus to exact specifications. When menu changes are needed, they can automatically be pushed across points of sale; ensuring consistency and saving time.

• Ordering Options: Guests can place mobile and online orders, orders for delivery or order from a self-service kiosk.

• Delivery Management: Pizzerias can accept, manage, and track delivery orders directly from the POS. When a driver is on the road, the system monitors check ins and outs, cash-on-hand and delivery routes.

• Reporting and Analytics: With the system’s reporting suite, pizzerias maintain a complete view of the business. They can track sales, employee performance, inventory levels and more. Specific reports include hourly sales, invoices and tax information.

LPA Retail Systems’ POS solution for pizzerias provides support for every stage of the business from planning to grand opening to ongoing account management. The company backs all of their POS systems with unparalleled expertise. Advantages of working with LPA Retail include:

• An excellent industry reputation for over 25 years

• A portfolio of carefully vetted POS systems for select industries

• An experienced team of expert developers for customizations

• Lighting fast 24/7 service and responsive support guaranteed

• A close-to-the-ground, client-centric mindset

LPA Retail System President Tim Lano said, “Leading pizzeria chains view us as a partner with which to grow their business. We have a strong track record of working with clients to ensure their success. To that end, we carefully qualify the POS systems we offer—always looking for the most robust and costeffective solution.”

To learn more about LPA Retail’s POS solutions for pizzerias, visit: https://www.lparetail.com/market-specialities/pizzerias/

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.