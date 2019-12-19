At CES, GfK takes a generational look at trust in smart technology

Insights from MRI-Simmons, GfK Consumer Life will illuminate tech anxiety in different age groups

NEW YORK CITY, NY, 226, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As smart technology evolves, the greatest obstacle to its growth may not be processing power, but something much harder to come by – consumer trust.In a timely presentation at CES 2020, GfK Americas experts will shed light on the complex concerns and motives driving consumers’ tech decision making – why trust is so hard to come by in today’s marketplace, the importance of brand relationships with consumers, and how tech products and services can build trust with today’s shoppers.To arrange a meeting with GfK at CES, contact Lori Halivopoulos at lori.halivopoulos@gfk.com or +1.917.291.3437Drawing over 170,000 attendees from 160 countries, CES is “the global stage for innovation,” attracting business leaders and pioneering thinkers. The 2020 event takes places in Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th.For “Building Trust in Tech for the Generations” – taking place January 6th at 2:15PM in Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall (N257) – GfK Americas thought leaders will explore the current state of smart home and smart car adoption across generational cohorts, and provide guidance for solving the trust equation for the future.You can watch the GfK presentation live via the CES streaming channel . Also, Gregg Lindner (President of Americas, GfK and Chairman of MRI-Simmons) will be interviewed at the C-Space Innovators Studio from 9:15 to 9:30AM PT on January 8th.GfK’s one-hour session will take on questions such as:• What are the latest trends in Smart Car, Smart Home, AR/VR, and other categories?• What are the generational drivers to tech adoption?• What is the current state of trust with US consumers?• What can tech brands do to increase trust among consumers?The presentation will draw on a variety of rich insight sources, including MRI-Simmons’s Survey of the American Consumer, GfK Consumer Life, and GfK’s Auto Tech Insights and AutoMobility studies.GfK’s presenters will be:• Karen Ramspacher – SVP, Innovation & Insights, MRI-SimmonsAt MRI-Simmons, Ramspacher is responsible for identifying and exploring drivers to consumer behavior in the changing media landscape and beyond. She began her media career as an account planner, then worked in TV research at Oxygen, Fuse, and Pivot/Participant Media.• Eric Wagatha – Head of GfK Consumer Life, North AmericaWagatha is responsible for leading the GfK Consumer Life business in North America. He has over 28 years of consumer research, marketing and consulting experience across many Fortune 500 sectors, including technology, automotive, CPG, finance, and retail.About GfKGfK is focused, digital and a client-centric business. The company connects data and science and is in the unique position to leverage proprietary and third-party data to create indispensable predictive market and consumer insights as well as recommendations. Innovative analytics solutions provide answers for key business questions around consumers, markets, brands and media. As an analytics partner, GfK promises its clients all over the world “Growth from Knowledge.”For more information, please visit www.gfk.com/en-us or follow GfK on Twitter: www.twitter.com/GfK



