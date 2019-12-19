OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Partners with Radix Health on Patient Access Initiative

Radix Health

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it has partnered with OrthoCincy , a leading Midwestern orthopedic practice with locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. OrthoCincy will expand upon its patient access initiatives using Radix Health’s DASH suite of software solutions.Radix Health’s DASH software helps medical groups, health systems, and hospitals across the United States deliver a frictionless patient experience through precise provider matching, online patient self-scheduling, omni-channel patient outreach, and more.OrthoCincy elected to implement DASHself to allow patients to schedule appointments online, while ensuring that patients are correctly matched to specialized providers according to their reason for seeking care. Additionally, DASHself increases provider visibility, and access, through self-scheduling extensions that can be created through Google.“Our patients are our number one concern,” says OrthoCincy CEO, JoAnn Reis. “DASHself will help patients take their health needs into their own hands, and allow them to find the right provider for their needs at the time that works best with their own schedule.”“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with OrthoCincy,” says Radix Health CEO Dr. Arun Mohan. “OrthoCincy deeply cares about the health of their community, as well as their patients’ ability to seek and receive care when it best suits them. DASHself will strengthen this connection through enabling patients to book appointments 24/7 and connect with the right provider that matches their precise needs.”About OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports MedicineOrthoCincy is a full service orthopaedic and sports medicine practice located in Northern Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. Our goal is to provide complete, seamless, patient-oriented care for injuries or diseases of the bone, joint, and muscles.Our practice consists of 35 physicians and offers services at 12 convenient locations. Our physicians cover all aspects of specialty orthopaedic care and are current in the latest surgical and non-surgical techniques. In addition to general orthopaedics, our physicians have expertise in the following areas: Sports Medicine, Joint Replacement, Hand and Wrist, Foot and Ankle, Spine, Podiatry, Knee, Shoulder, and Elbow. We also offer quality MRI services, Durable Medical Equipment, and Physical Therapy to all of our patients.About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



