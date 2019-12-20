Issued by Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer Technologies Inc. Announces New SaaS Customer for its business intelligence software : Deiters Laboratories

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum by signing a new client for its Plyzer intelligence platform

This has been an excellent year of development of our platform and for the launch of our software sales.Our customer base should increase substantially in 2020”
— Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. ( (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed Deiters Laboratories as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics software, Plyzer Intelligence.

Deiters Laboratories has worked to improve people’s quality of life since the firm was established in 1945. The Deiters philosophy is based on innovation, scientific rigour and product quality. Deiters Laboratories are experts in phytotherapy and have developed more than twenty leading brands. For more information on Deiters, visit https://www.labdeiters.com/en/

“Online sales of wellness and self-care health products are growing fast and this trend creates enormous challenges for brands and companies. Controlling their online data will become a big business advantage to Deiters Laboratories”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation

About Plyzer
Plyzer Technologies Inc. provides custom, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data in real-time. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard lets you adapt national, regional and local sales strategies, as well as production and logistics operations for companies of any size to adapt to prevailing market conditions at a competitive speed. The company's technology is also being used to bring real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's own artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada. Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

