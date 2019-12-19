Plyzer Technologies Inc. signs up a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics platform: Lainco S.A.

Plyzer Technologies continues to build sales momentum by signing up a new Saas customer for its Plyzer intelligence platform

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

This has been a great kickoff year for our software platform..Our customer base should grow substantially in 2020” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the Spanish chemical company Lainco S.A. as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics software, Plyzer Intelligence.

LAINCO, S.A. is a chemical company dedicated to the investigation, development, manufacture, packaging and marketing of agrochemical and pharmaceutical products.LAINCO, S.A. is a Spanish independent company with a well-established reputation in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical sector, thanks to the quality of its products, its commitment to client satisfaction and service, and its European and international projection. The company recently celebrated its eighty-fifth year anniversary. For more information about Lainco S.A please visit https://www.lainco.es/

“We are proud to announce this new agreement with Lainco, a company with a deep commitment to the consolidation of rational and sustainable agricultural practices. We expect to add significant value to their online business goals through our proven platform Plyzer Intelligence”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data in real-time. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard lets you adapt national, regional and local sales strategies, as well as production and logistics operations for companies of any size to adapt to prevailing market conditions at a competitive speed. The company's technology is also being used to bring real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's own artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

For more information about:

Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com

Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com

Plyzer App: www.plyzer.com

Sales enquiries can be directed to:

In Europe:

Susana León - susana.leon@plyzer.com

In North America:

Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

