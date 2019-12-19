Root Engineers Brings Engineering Expertise to Illinois Cannabis Industry

Root Engineers

Professional engineers specializing in the cannabis industry licensed to offer services in IL

Our goal is to help new facilities optimize production, maximize bottom line profits, and provide the operational infrastructure to help our clients grow their businesses.” — Laura Breit, PE

BEND, OREGON, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Engineers , a professional engineering firm specializing in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the approval of its license to practice in the state of Illinois. The license was granted to Laura Breit, PE, managing principal of Root Engineers by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. While medical cannabis has been legalized in Illinois for nearly six years, the state recently legalized recreational cannabis with adult-use sales expected to begin January 1, 2020.Root Engineers is a leading provider of engineering, design and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. The Root Engineers team provides superior engineering solutions, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering.“We are excited to continue to expand our services to cannabis operations all around the nation,” said Laura Breit, CEO of Root Engineers. “Our experienced team of licensed professional engineers has completed more than 100 cannabis facility design projects to meet the unique needs of each operation. Our goal is to help new facilities optimize production, maximize bottom line profits, and provide the operational infrastructure to help our clients grow their businesses.”To contact Root Engineers, visit: https://rootengineers.com/contact/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



