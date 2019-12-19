Chapter 11 Consultant Negotiates Loan Restructure of 75 Loans With 12 banks in Missouri Chapter 11 Reorganization

Restructuring Advisory Group, a Chapter 11 Expert, successfully concludes negotiations to restructure real estate loans on $25M Residential Property Portfolio

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/ , a Chapter 11 Consultant , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure of 75 loans with 12 banks on a $25M portfolio of residential properties in Springfield MO.The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the portfolio of over 600 single family homes and a half-dozen multi-family properties and determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections and to write the reorganization plan and disclosure statement.Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the 12 Banks making up the secured creditors of the estate. The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of all 75 loans.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.As a result of Restructuring Advisory Group’s negotiations, the 75 loans were restructured, and the Chapter 11 was dismissedRestructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.RESTRUCTURING ADVISORY GROUPPh # 800-357-8247 or 949-466-0022Website: http://restructuringexperts.com/ Email: RESTRUCTURINGEXPERTS@GMAIL.COM



