Orleans and Firefall will rock the stage at Tulalip Resort Casino in March

Firefall will rock the stage with Orleans at Tulalip Resort Casino in March

Tickets go on sale January 31, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orleans and Firefall unite for an evening of ‘pop and rock’ on March 27, 2020, in Tulalip’s Orca Ballroom.

Start off the night dancing as Orleans takes the stage in Tulalip’s Orca Ballroom. Hailing from Woodstock, New York, and best known for their hits "Dance with Me,” "Still the One” and "Love Takes Time,” Orleans will leave you inspired and wanting more! Joining the bill is Firefall from Boulder, Colorado. Their country rock hits include "You Are the Woman,” "Just Remember I Love You," “Strange Way,” "Cinderella" and "Headed for a Fall.” Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this amazing performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort's world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela's and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200.



