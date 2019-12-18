Daughtry to rock out Tulalip Resort Casino on April 24, 2020

Tickets for the American rock group go on sale Friday, February 28, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daughtry’s first ever concert in Tulalip Resort Casino’s intimate Orca Ballroom venue is set for April 24, 2020.

Front man Chris Daughtry rocketed to mainstream success as a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol, then formed an American rock band which took the world by storm. Their self-titled album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, sold more than four million copies in the U.S., was certified quadruple platinum, and became the fastest-selling debut rock album in Nielsen SoundScan history. The album rocked four top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including top five hits "It's Not Over" and "Home.” Daughtry’s second album, Leave This Town, was just as momentous, selling more than 1.3 million copies in the U.S., also certified platinum and its lead single “No Surprise” became the band’s fifth top 20 hit on the Hot 100. The band’s third and fourth albums, Break the Spell and Baptized, also hit high on the charts and Daughtry has sold more than eight million albums and over 22.6 million digital tracks in the U.S. alone. Daughtry’s first ever performance in Tulalip’s intimate Orca Ballroom venue will be an unforgettable evening that any rock fan will not want to miss!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



