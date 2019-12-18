Los Angeles’s Innovative Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Wins over 1000 Five-Star Reviews in 2019

2019 was an amazing year for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. Convincing evidence: the office has earned over 1000 five-star reviews across every major platform like Google, Yelp, Facebook, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no shortage of real estate brokers covering the greater Los Angeles area. Unfortunately, most follow the same old systems, that focus on putting money in their pocket as quickly as possible with the client experience something else altogether. The good news is one extremely successful real estate office has built itself up as a leader in the city following a completely different philosophy, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. The exceptional effort, led by founder and CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, is fueled by hardcore values of exceptional service, valuing customers, and building a professional ethical team. Proof that this is a winning formula, the firm recently celebrated winning over 1000 five-star reviews from clients buying and selling homes in 2019, on top of having a very happy positive minded team.

“The reviews are so important to us,” commented Kusuma. “Not just because that means these are people who will use us again or recommend us to others, but also because we are trying with all of our hearts to do a great job we can be proud of. This is our passion.”

The winning reviews are featured on Zillow, Google Business page, Yelp, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. They continue coming in every day.

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.