Mintec is recognised as a leading software and technology provider to the food and beverage sector in 2019

Mintec Food Logistics 2019 FL100+ list of top software &technology providers. Mintec Analytics

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of analytics software and data, has been recognised in the Food Logistics 2019 FL100+ list of the top software and technology providers.

Each year, Food Logistics showcases software and technology companies that are leading the food and beverage industry in innovations. Their solutions and services provide companies with the opportunity to improve productivity and gain efficiencies within their enterprise.

As the leading provider of market price data and analysis, Mintec delivers a range of powerful tools providing insight into more than 14,000 food ingredients and raw materials. Through its cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics customers can increase their visibility of market prices, improve their budget management and achieve greater control over their spend. Mintec works with many of the world's largest food brands, enabling them to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: “Mintec is very pleased to be recognised for its achievements in 2019 in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that help our customers deliver digital transformation to their business. It is especially pleasing that this recognition comes from an organisation with a strong connection to the food and beverage sector.”

About Food Logistics FL100+

Now in its 16th year, the FL100+ features software and technology companies that specialise in products designed to address the unique challenges of the food and beverage supply chain. This list offers an inside look at companies whose products and services ensure efficient transportation and warehousing, minimise operational waste, facilitate safe operations and assure regulatory compliance.

About Mintec

The online platform provides access to food price data and insight that helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. Together with providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, the platform gives F&B professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. These empower them to understand their supplier prices better, analyse their spend behaviour and ensure visibility to manage budgets and control the cost of goods sold.

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices



