Mark Levin: Says “Wow” in Response to FINRA Bank Data Breach Lawsuit & Peterson-Garvey Case Stonewalling

A right-wing Muslim-American solicitor sues U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders and 37 other parties after 'AUSA' negligently sent him unsecured FINRA data

BRUSSELS , BELGIUM , December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to last week’s public notice published by Peterson’s publicist, and the actual federal complaint, Cary Lee Peterson v. Foster Garvey P.C., et al. (C.A. No. 1:19-CV-03662 (D.C. District, U.S.) filed on Capitol on earlier this month, the ‘Seton Hall Mafia’, with the help of a corporate attorney at FINRA, allegedly (illegally) obtained consumer account data from E*Trade, TD Ameritrade, USAA and Charles Schwab- ‘unredacted’ social security numbers and trading account numbers that belonged to stockbrokers, businesses, and military veterans- manufactured by FINRA without a court order or privacy waivers, used in an extraordinary effort to sentence Peterson to imprisonment for 52 months at 'FCI Sheridan' (a U.S. penal institution), despite the trial and sentencing judge, Anne E. Thompson (86) attesting that, “true,” there was no evidence known to the court to show that Peterson had come into any proceeds by means of fraud, “but potentially could have.”THE BOOMERANG EFFECT (ORGANIZED CRIME GONE WRONG 2.0)The sensitive data, referred to as “Information” in the Peterson-Garvey lawsuit had been used and transferred through unsecured means without any sort of court order, privacy waivers from the banks or investment account holders, or financial and personal redaction- to the point where the FINRA produced ‘Information’ was lost within the New Jersey Department of Corrections, where Peterson had been detained by the US Marshal prior to being sentenced this time a year ago.According to case documents, Peterson, who was publicly charged for securities fraud (stock market business), confronted FINRA, the Securities & Exchange Commission, the U.S. Attorney General, U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson; and the prosecuting attorney, AUSA Ari Fontecchio and his trial attorney about the "manifest error", two days before his sentencing hearing- but it went ignored, resulting in Peterson's hail-mary attempt for the public interest...(See full article at https://www.emediaworld.com/feature/mark-levin-says-wow-in-response-to-finra-bank-data-breach-lawsuit-on-capitol-hill.html RELATED NEWS:Public Notice – Civil Action Filed for Data Breach; Cary Lee Peterson v. Foster Garvey P.C., et al. (D.C. Cir.) (December 10, 2019)Court order denying release of political prisoner leads to demand for liberty or death sentence (October 15, 2019)FBI agree to release classified reports on lobbyist tied to Bernie Sanders Scandal (September 25, 2019)U.S. Attorney General reopens case on classified FBI reports linked to Bernie Sanders Scandal & lobbyist (September 19, 2019)Fed Chief Judge Orders Recast of Trial Judges in Deadlocked SEC Case (August 12, 2019)Fed Judge Helps US Attorney Leak Bank Records into New Jersey Jail (January 4, 2019)David De Livera Interview with Super PAC Man Cary Lee Peterson (September 19, 2016)Media ContactDavid De Livera (freelance journalist)ddelivera [at] journalist.com



