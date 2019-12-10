Public Notice - Civil Action Filed for Data Breach; Cary Lee Peterson v. Foster Garvey P.C., et al. (D.C. Cir.)

A civil action for data breach involving several banks and bank customers with stock trading accounts has been filed against 38 co-defendants (read more...)

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Notice - Civil Action Filed for Data Breach; Cary Lee Peterson v. Foster Garvey P.C., et al., C.A. No. 1:19-cv-03662 (D.C. Cir., D.C. District, U.S. 2019) [see Civil Complaint at https://tinyurl.com/Peterson-Garvey The civil complaint ("Introduction") reads as follow:"This civil case concerns one of the most extraordinary and unusual breach cases—whereby Defendant FINRA and 37 other co-defendants were involved in a compilation of tortious acts and ultra-hazardous activity, resulting in confidential and privileged data of hundreds of individuals (i.e., private citizens; businesses; U.S. general and flag officers; foreign nationals) from several financial institutions (i.e., USAA; Charles Schwab, E*Trade) regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be leaked into the New Jersey Department of Corrections and elsewhere, without their consent or authorization, or a court order of any kind for public use of FINRA Blue Sheet data ["Information"], whereby was at no time duly redacted throughout use or transmission by Defendant FINRA, or the privies and virtual representatives in concert and participation with Defendant FINRA."Further, this civil action involves the following codefendants, whom which are individuals or (domestic or foreign) corporations located within the District of Columbia, or enjoy merit to jurisdiction/venue under D.C. District due to subject-matter of this civil action (i.e., 'servant-master doctrine' on Agency Relationships pursuant to Restatement (Second) of Agency § 1( 1)):Foster Garvey P.C.;Brad C. Deutsch;John Doe (an unidentified "Associate" of Foster Garvey P.C.);Financial Institution Regulatory Authority ["FINRA"];Deborah Oremland;Robert W. Cook;Bernie 2016, Inc.;Nick Carter;Jeff Weaver;Mark R. Frayne;Center for Public Integrity;Michael Beckel;Lateshia Beahum;Ashley Balcerzak;Fiscalnote, Inc. (d.b.a. CQ Rollcall); andMichael Shaw.Additionally, this civil action involves the following codefendants, whom which are located outside of the District of Columbia, or are a foreign corporation, as follows:BAS Broadcasting Ohio;Thomas Klein;Adam Klein;Eastman & Smith Ltd.;Stuart Goldberg;Federal Defender Office of New Jersey;Brian Reilly;K. Anthony Thomas;Matthew Reilly;The Guardian News & Media Limited;Martin Williams;Mark Frayne & Associates;Kaselehlie Press;William Jaynes;Stephen Savage (in an individual capacity);Steven V. Finnen;Murphy Panuelo;Craig Reffner (in an individual capacity); andHuffPost (formerly Huffington Post).NOTE: This public notice was published by an authorized legal representative for the plaintiff Cary Lee Peterson pursuant to D.C. Code(s) § 13–334-337, and 341; and any disclosure hereto this public notice was published for respective parties and nonparties with particular media or legal interest to the subject-matter of the foregoing disclosure.Related News References:Court order denying release of political prisoner leads to demand for liberty or death sentence October 15, 2019)FBI agree to release classified reports on lobbyist tied to Bernie Sanders Scandal (September 25, 2019)U.S. Attorney General reopens case on classified FBI reports linked to Bernie Sanders Scandal & lobbyist (September 19, 2019)Fed Chief Judge Orders Recast of Trial Judges in Deadlocked SEC Case (August 12, 2019)Fed Chief Judge Orders Recast of Trial Judges in Deadlocked SEC Case (August 12, 2019)Fed Judge Helps US Attorney Leak Bank Records into New Jersey Jail (January 4, 2019)



