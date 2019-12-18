Four locations means this is a mattress store near me

RMattress.com is a family owned company. Customers receive the most knowledgeable and friendly service from highly trained, non-commissioned sleep consultants.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County shoppers looking for a mattress store near me need go no further than R Mattress.

R Mattress owner Peter Pocsaji said the idea behind having four locations in the greater LA area is convenient for customers.

"I know looking for a new mattress ranks right up there with going to the dentist for many people," he said. "When you have to drive a long way, that makes it even worse. I set out to have a store with great mattress deals that people can get to quickly."

R Mattress has a store on Beverly Boulevard in LA, Pico Boulevard in West LA, Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica and a warehouse on Jefferson Boulevard in LA. The store offers free delivery within 20 miles of the warehouse and free shipping nationally on some products.

"Making it easy for you is what R Mattress is about," Mr. Pocsaji said. "We even go a step further. We offer one of the best sleep guarantees in the industry. We offer a 120-night guarantee on certain mattresses. Yes, we are that sure you'll love your new mattress that you can try it for four months."

If the mattress is not what the customer wanted and expected, R Mattress offers a replacement of equal or higher value. Mr. Pocsaji more than 93 percent of the customers who shop at R Mattress do love their choice. But for that small percentage who do not, the sleep night guarantee makes it right.

"We want to be close to you. We also want you to be completely satisfied with your new mattress. If you are not, then we want to work something out. You deserve the best sleep possible and we are here to make sure that happens," he said.

For more information or to learn more about mattress sales and the sleep night guarantee, visit www.RMattress.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.