AMERICA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency refers to non-monetary assets owned or controlled by enterprises or individuals. It exists in the form of electronic data and held for sale or in the process of production in daily activities. In recent years, due to the progress of information technology and the further maturity of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency has become an essential means for some people to manage and add value to their assets. Therefore, it is vital to choose a safe and reliable cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Based on the experience of multiple cryptocurrency trading platforms, we mainly summarize five evaluation criteria in this article. They are ease of use, liquidity, security, serving capability, and platform reputation.

Ease of use: according to the trading experience, whether there is a trading center, the latest activities, and market trends on the front-page layout of the platform will contribute significant factors to the user convenience. Whether the trading center distinguishes between the standard version and professional version to take care of the requirements of all kinds of people, this could reveal a platform's thoughtfulness as well. It would be better if there is a helping center to view common problems and announcements. Besides, the list would be better to be readable without too many words or unnecessary details.

Security: the security system architecture of the exchange platform mainly includes hot and cold wallet isolation, multi-signature, two-step verification, key saving mechanism, external password audit mechanism, etc.

Liquidity: This is influenced by the user base and transaction volume base: the more users, the higher transaction volume, the stronger transaction liquidity of the platform. The platform can also control transaction liquidity through the adjustment of handling fees. The flexibility of the transaction form and the diversity of the transaction market would also restrict the liquidity.

Serviceability: This is mainly judged by the team background and customer service level. To decide on a cryptocurrency trading platform, you would be better to dig more investigation into the organization behind. And the platform interaction design matching with it also needs more attention.

Platform reputation: This could be obtained through the ranking of platform attention and popularity.



ZB.com, the most trusted digital asset exchange platform originated in China, has served more than 10 million users worldwide in these 6 Years. Their platform reputation, liquidity as well as the security are undoubted of high quality. Recently, to enhance the serviceability and ease of use, they have innovatively established the new ZB APP V4.0 Revision. It features eight new features and more than sixty significant improvements, which brings a unique experience to the ZB APP V4.0. It's more convenient, securer and more professional.

The new app revision comes with comprehensive visual design innovation. It could better satisfy the visual requirements of different groups of people. Interactive experience optimization has been made at the details to humanize the whole application. There is night mode design, K-line design to make it more comfortable while searching and reading the information. You could feel free to swipe left and right to switch screens, in order to make trading more efficient. What's more, it provides you with margin trading, new fiat currency trading, a new finance interface, and a compelling message system. To cater to the modern socialized world, the red packet on the platform brings even more surprises while interacting during the transaction.

ZB is improving itself in a full-around dimension, and this would not be an end. More progress and more functions are to be continued. Based on all the standards above, it would not be a cryptocurrency trading platform that would take you down. It is worth downloading one to try the brand-new digital assets exchanging experience.



