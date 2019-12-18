ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro Official Release

AMERICA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the launch of the new version of ZB APP, ZB.Com is now launching a smash hit of Mobile HTML5 Pro (mobile web version).

ZB.com, the leading exchange, is expected to provide the best cryptocurrency service in the industry. It has always focused on providing users with the best trading experience with its profound technical and practical accumulation. ZB.com is also the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The Mobile HTML5 Pro released lately is flexible right out of the box. No need to download an APP or open a computer, you can directly access m.zb.com or m.zb.live through a mobile phone to start professional trading.



What's more, all windows (32-bit and 64 bit) and MAC desktop computers have developed applications for all users of various devices. Through mobile devices, IOS and Android devices also benefit from application flows, with specialized applications in the app store they support for faster transaction execution and monitoring.

Thus, it is convenient for a majority of users owning various devices to access Mobile HTML5 Pro in different ways. ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro can be operated anywhere at any time, which is an essential advantage for all the users.

Besides, ZB is launching a "Trade for Free" activity to welcome the release. Below are the details of the activity.

1. During the activity period, users who place orders via ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro and use ZB tokens for deducting transaction fees will enjoy the return of their transaction fees. Please note that it is only for the users who use ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro for trading and use ZB token to deduct transaction fees at the same time.

2. During the activity period, you could submit your feedback of ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro, according to the users' feedback, they will select 10 ZB experience officers and 30 lucky users and present gifts.

Notice:

* The transaction fees (ZB tokens) of this activity will be returned to the user's Exchange account within seven working days after the activity concluded. Please pay attention to the follow-up announcement for specific distribution details.

* The platform will select outstanding ZB experience officers based on the significance of the feedbacks or the validity of the suggestions and distribute the rewards within seven working days after the activity concluded.

* ZB reserves the right of final interpretation of the activity.



About ZB.com

ZB.com is an international top-level domain invested by a well-known enterprise, and it is legal and safe. ZB.com provides trading services for blockchain assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to the customers around the world. It uses many security technologies such as distributed server clustering, distributed storage, and hot and cold wallet separation to ensure customer asset security. Its focus is laid on providing safe, convenient, and comfortable blockchain asset trading services to global customers.

Media contact

Company Name: ZB NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED.

Service: support@zb.com

Business: info@zb.com

Listing Cryptocurrency Request: listing@zb.cn

Law Enforcement: inforequests@zb.com

Website: https://www.zb.com/



