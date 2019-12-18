RVPlusYou Launches Free RV Rental Training Scholarship for New RV Owners

RV Rental - Ocean Mesa Santa Barbara, CA

RVPlusYou is offering a free RV training scholarship to new and existing RV owners The company hopes to position owners for sustainable RV ownership.

PISMO BEACH, CA, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RVPlusYou recently launched an RV scholarship training initiative designed for new and experienced RV owners. The program also works for novice RV renters prior to them checking in for their RV rental. The goal is to help boost the use of existing RV inventory for rentals nationwide.

The scholarship is free and offers ‘how the RV works’ training from RV Education 101. The online training courses are designed for new RV’ers looking for best practices in RV operations. Experienced RV owners and rental managers can also use these courses to refresh their knowledge and share with their renter customers.

“We’re giving away up to 10 free training scholarships per month to new and existing RV owners,” says Russ Lovell, co-founder and managing partner at RVPlusYou. “The ultimate goal of the scholarship program is eyeballs on our rental system,” Lovell explains. “We show RV owners how to offset the high cost of ownership with substantial income from our no-damage, low mileage rental system.”

RVPlusYou promotes 'delivered RV rentals', as opposed to 'renter drives' rentals. The RV owners deliver and set up their RV rental at nearby campgrounds and events for renters who don’t want to drive or tow the RV. The delivered RV rental process generates the same per-rental income for the owner, but with almost zero damage, and far fewer miles.

The company believes that if more RV owners were able to offset their monthly payments without damage or high miles, they would have a much easier time enjoying and sustaining their major purchase. Knowledge and training are key to helping RV owners understand this equation.

Mark and Dawn Polk at RV Education 101 have been promoting the RV industry through knowledge and training for decades. They’ve built a thriving and growing RV training business based on the need to get information into the hands of new RV owners.

“Basic RV education and training doesn’t come with the purchase of a new RV,” says Mark Polk. “When you buy an RV, you’ll get a quick orientation, but the goal for most RV dealers is to move the new rig off the lot as quickly as possible. At this point, the deal is done and it’s up to the new owners to figure out how to operate their new home on wheels.”

Both companies are hopeful that the scholarship offer will help reach more RV owners and their families with education on how to operate, as well as how to enjoy the RV lifestyle, without the financial pressure. It’s a win/win for everyone: renters, owners, and the RV industry as a whole.

RVPlusYou is a peer to peer RV rental website that expedites delivered and set up RV rental transactions between two private parties: RV owner and RV renter. The company is based in Nipomo, California and was formed in 2014.

RV Education 101 was founded in 1999 in response to the need for better RV training and education for the RV owner. For the past two decades RV Education 101 has assisted in helping families enjoy their RV experience more by understanding how to use and maintain their equipment properly. For more information on what RV training courses are offered, visit RV Online Training

Destination RV Rental Delivery and Set Up



