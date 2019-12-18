Daytona Beach Golf Club’s North Course Reopens To Rave Reviews

The North Course at Daytona Beach Golf Club installed new greens

A 36-hole municipal facility, Daytona Beach Golf Club closed its North Course on May 9 and reopened Nov. 2 after installing new TifEagle Bermudagrass greens

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daytona Beach Golf Club’s North Course has reopened to rave reviews following a renovation project that included the installation of new greens and the re-routing of the back nine.A 36-hole municipal facility, Daytona Beach Golf Club (DBGC) closed its North Course on May 9 and reopened Nov. 2 after installing pristine, new TifEagle Bermudagrass greens. TifEagle thrives in Daytona Beach’s subtropical climate, and it’s among the new ultradwarf Bermudagrasses that produce fast, smooth putting surfaces throughout the year.In addition to installing TifEagle, the North Course’s greens were also restored to their original USGA specifications, an effort that expanded the putting surfaces between three and nine feet in diameter. Larger greens translate into more pinnable areas, which enhance the layout and help reduce wear and tear.“It’s been great,” DBGC’s Director of Golf, Brian Jaquet, said of the reception to the project. “Everyone likes the new greens and the layout.”While the course was closed for the installation of new greens, Jaquet and his staff added new tees on two holes and re-routed the back nine. Previously, the North Course concluded with a pair of par 5s, which were also the layout’s hardest holes.What was once the 17th hole is now the par 5 10th, a move that had a domino effect on the home nine that left only No. 18 on the same position on the scorecard after work was complete.A new tee was installed on the seventh hole, providing an additional 35 yards of length to the now 410-yard par 4. A new tee on the 18th added 20 yards to the hole, stretching it to 543 yards. The new tees only impact golfers playing from the tips, which are 6,413 yards.“For the price you can't go wrong,” David Hottenstein wrote in a 5-star Google review of DBGC in November. “Played both North and South courses. North is definitely more challenging of the two. Both are fun and very well maintained.”The surging Daytona Beach golf scene is home to more than 20 courses, including several of Florida’s best public layouts. LPGA International is home to the acclaimed Jones and Hills courses, while Golfweek magazine ranked Victoria Hills among the state’s top 15 public designs.The area is also home to three members of the historic Florida Golf Trail: DBGC’s Donald Ross-designed South Course, Riviera Country Club and New Smyrna Golf Club, another Ross layout.For more information, go to DaytonaBeach.golf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.