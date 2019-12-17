Christopher Columbus Drive discovered Endurablend in 2011
Endurablend Microsurfacing Almost a decade old and still holding up strong.
Endurablend is UV stable and will not soften in high temperatures making it a cost-effective solution for:
Crosswalk Enhancement
Bike and Bus Lanes
Traffic Calming
Logos
Custom Designs
Bridge Decks
Airports
Pavement Markings
And More…
Project was installed by:
Statewide Striping Corp.
499 Pomeroy Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 428-0600
Mike Plath
Pavement Surface Coatings
+1 866-215-6120
JERSEY CITY INSTALLATION VIDEO OD BIKE LANES AND CROSSWALKS
