Christopher Columbus Drive discovered Endurablend in 2011

Endurablend Microsurfacing Almost a decade old and still holding up strong.

Jersey City, NJ installed Endurablend decorative crosswalks on Christopher Columbus Drive in 2011. It receives 60k vehicles a day during the workweek. Endurablend is holding up great into its 9th year” — Mike Plath

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endurablend is the most durable micro-surfacing material available in the market today for roadway applications. Jersey City, New Jersey installed Endurablend decorative crosswalks on Christopher Columbus Drive in 2011. Christopher Columbus Drive is an extremely busy roadway that receives 60,000 vehicles per day during the work week. Endurablend is holding up great into its ninth year. That’s remarkable considering the heavy traffic and extreme weather this roadway experiences. Not only is Endurablend durable, but it will also seal the surface from salts, de-icing materials, oils, and most chemicals.Endurablend is UV stable and will not soften in high temperatures making it a cost-effective solution for:LogosCustom DesignsBridge DecksAirportsPavement MarkingsAnd More…Project was installed by:Statewide Striping Corp.499 Pomeroy Rd.Parsippany, NJ 07054(973) 428-0600

JERSEY CITY INSTALLATION VIDEO OD BIKE LANES AND CROSSWALKS



