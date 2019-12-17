Press Release - FAA Proposes $145,452 Civil Penalty Against Sioux Gateway Airport

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $145,452 civil penalty against the Sioux Gateway Airport for numerous alleged safety violations at the Iowa airfield.

The FAA inspected Sioux Gateway Airport in May 2018, June 2019 and September 2019 and found numerous alleged violations each time. The FAA alleges the airport repeatedly failed to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators.

In May 2018 and June 2019, FAA inspectors found the airport did not properly grade the Runway Safety Areas for both runways to eliminate hazardous ruts, humps, depressions or other surface variations. The FAA also alleges the runway and taxiway markings were not properly maintained and were not clearly visible, lacked proper lighting, marking or signs, and wind indicators were faded, making them difficult to see.

In September 2019 during a construction inspection, FAA inspectors found that two taxiways were not properly marked, and one of them was not properly maintained, creating potentially hazardous Foreign Object Debris.

Sioux Gateway Airport has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.



