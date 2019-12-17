Wongdoody’s Kinley Lagrange Voted Best Speaker at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Kinley Lagrange, Group Account Director, Wongdoody

Best speaker given M2Moms® “Take the Cake Award”, an engraved Simon Pearce Cake Plate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wongdoody ’s Kinley Lagrange, Group Account Director and Co-Founder of The Motherboard, was voted best speaker in a post-conference survey of senior brand, agency, research and marketing executives who attended M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference, October 16 & 17, 2019 . Lagrange’s presentation, “Getting Thick Data at The Speed of Mom”, explained Wongdoody’s agile insights practice, which is a fast and nimble approach to gathering qualitative thick data insights to ensure Mom is informing and validating at every step of building human experiences. Lagrange’s session illustrated the process and gave marketers the tools to drive innovation in a way that is as iterative and dynamic as mom herself. Wongdoody is the most awarded independent full-service ad agency on the West Coast. And upon the recent acquisition by global technology solutions giant, Infosys, they opened East Coast offices in NYC.Kinley LagrangeLagrange said, “I’m incredibly honored to be receiving the M2Momsaward for best speaker this year. Especially to be chosen among such an impressive lineup of marketing experts who brought new insight and actionable takeaways for brands to better connect with today’s moms and families.She heads up engagements and development for The Motherboard, Wongdoody’s always-on community of moms eager to share their thoughts and opinions to help brands innovate and shape consumer experiences. Prior to diving into all things motherhood, personally and professionally, Lagrange spent more than a decade driving brand experiences for a diverse set of clients—from app-based tech to athletic apparel and hospitality to healthcare.Helping Marketers Keep Up With Today’s Moms“Kinley’s dynamic and engaging presentation perfectly illustrates the core mission of M2Moms, to help marketers build more business with moms, a market that is continually changing and evolving,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “This year featured multiple sessions on how moms and women are rapidly adopting new ways of parenting, embracing every new form of tech and using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions were presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube Kids, GfK, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, and Edison Research. Additionally, we explored how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 M2MomsHighlights:“We also looked at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It included timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we saw how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. Additionally, we looked at the moms market in China. Every year 15 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s wasn’t all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we presented M2Moms“Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. This year it was awarded to Facebook’s Lauren Brandt the founder of Facebook’s SuperMoms, an internal movement to build community of moms returning to work from maternity leave. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business. This year it was presented in memory of Ethel Percy Andrus, Ph.D. the elder rights activist who made a lasting impact on our society when she founded AARP.”M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 was The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors included: Google, AARP, Facebook, Parenthood by Healthline, Foursquare, Wongdoody, The Motherboard, GfK, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Pepper Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momswas proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



