A New Era of Private Events Begins at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

1903 Events™ combines timeless elegance with creative solutions

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harley-Davidson Museumis excited to announce that its private events operations have officially rebranded as 1903 Events™. Paying tribute to the year Harley-Davidson, an American icon, was born and rooted in that same sense of timeless quality, 1903 Events is an authentic hospitality partner for bold, original celebrations.“We’re incredibly excited to start our new journey as 1903 Events, while also delivering a level of customer service and attention to detail unrivaled in the industry today,” said Annie Champeau, director of sales for 1903 Events. “When it’s time to celebrate life’s most memorable moments, we have the passion, event expertise and genuine hospitality needed to create an unforgettable experience.”The team at 1903 Events has the resources for every occasion, from an intimate event to a campus-wide bash on a beautiful, 20-acre, park-like campus, with indoor and outdoor event spaces ranging from Bolt and Rumble to Chrome and The Garage.Whether it’s saying, “I do”, hosting corporate events or finding flavors that complement your next meeting, 1903 Events and its customizable menus personally curated by new executive chef Wendy Wagner are the perfect partners for events of all sizes, including:1903 Weddings - Toast to the next chapter of your life in style. With ceremony and reception spaces, in-house catering and event coordinators, 1903 Weddings has everything in place to make your walk down the aisle personalized and stress-free.1903 Meetings - Enjoy a true Milwaukee experience at the crossroads of 6th and Canal with authentic hospitality, memorable spaces and stunning views.1903 Catering - Bring a high-quality restaurant experience into your off-site event space with a customizable food and beverage package prepared by executive chef Wendy Wagner and her seasoned culinary team. Build a menu all your own from dishes like smoked in-house barbecue, savory sandwiches, tasty salads, hearty sides and much more.No matter the occasion, 1903 Events and Wagner’s passion for the craft of food and beverage shines through time and time again.A graduate of the esteemed Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, Wagner has honed her culinary talent at several locations within the Boyne USA Resorts portfolio, in addition to serving as the executive sous chef at the Fiserv Forum. Now, Wagner uses her eclectic background and boundless curiosity to lead the kitchen at MOTORBar & Restaurant.To learn more about 1903 Events, including how its team of meeting professionals can bring your event to life, please visit 1903events.com or call 877-436-8738.About 1903 Events™Rooted in the origin of Harley-Davidson, 1903 Events is built in the same vein of historic quality. The cornerstone of 1903 Events is the genuine care and authentic hospitality reminiscent of a bygone era. No request is too large or too small for us to accommodate. For more information, please visit 1903events.com or call 877-436-8738.###



