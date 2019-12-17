Healthcare Company Treats Thousands of Employees and their Families to an Evening in Central Park for the Holidays

CareRite Centers employees and their families skating in Central Park CareRite Kid enjoying his visit with Santa CareRite Centers employees celebrating the holidays in Central Park

Distribution channels:

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CareRite Centers organization hosted thousands of employees, their families, and friends for an evening of genuine appreciation at the Wollman Ice Skating Rink in New York City’s Central Park on December 16th.The holiday event featured a visit from Santa Claus, complimentary skating lessons for children, festive refreshments, and holiday swag for everyone to enjoy. Employees from all departments were invited to attend the exclusive event alongside those they consider family.“Our team members give so much of themselves every day. It is our greatest honor to include their home and work families into one special night,” shared Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience for CareRite Centers.Employee engagement is a pillar of CareRite Centers’ guiding principles. As noted in their mission statement, “our employees are the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion we are committed to… they are therefore our most precious resource.”“Our organization is so thankful and honored to have professionals from all disciplines who live our mission daily. Through synergized, interdisciplinary efforts, our network of skilled nursing communities proudly provide the highest levels of care to those we serve. This evening is in genuine thanks and appreciation for all that our professionals do with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” offered Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer for CareRite Centers.CareRite Centers is a national partner of well-known brands like Starbucks, WW, Kindercare, and more, in efforts of benefiting the employee experience through exclusive perks and benefits.The CareRite Centers Network includes skilled nursing facilities in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The organization specializes in post-acute care, offering skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapy, and speech language pathology services to those recovering from surgery, illness, or a hospital stay. The CareRite Centers Network is an equal opportunity employer.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.