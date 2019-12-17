The Benefits of Hiring an Expert Plumber

repairing broken pipes

This article summarizes the benefits of plumbing and how it conrtibutes to all of your home utilities working hand in hand with a ton of household utilities.

Plumbing Experts for Over 20 Years!” — McClain Bros.

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know plumbing contributes to more than just your drinking water supply? It is the means of transporting all of your water to supply your sinks, showers, washer machine equipment, dish washers and even some heating sources including radiant heat. These utilities would not run without proper plumbing to keep the equipment running correctly.

Without quality plumbing service, you would not be able to survive by todays living standards. Plumbing contributes to all of your drinking water supply through various types of tubing including copper, pex and even cpvc piping. Each of the big three require special fittings and crimping/gluing processes catered to their supply materials. When looking for plumbing service in Levittown, its very important to consider hiring a contractor thats experienced with all three types of plumbing materials. This includes having the ability to solder fittings, cut lines and crimp fittings to make sure your customer does not get leaky pipes when your done. At McClain Bros., customers receive professional plumbing service throughout Bucks County and Philadelphia with McClain's team of licensed and insured plumbers. They also specialize in hot water heater service for those of you with leaky or faulty hot water heaters that desperately need plumbing service in Levittown or the Philadelphia area..

Circling back to plumbing contributions, I also wanted to mention without plumbing you would not have a way to drain your shower water, sewer water and even sink water when you finish washing your hands. Traditionally, drains were built using cast iron piping, but over time, many plumbers discovered the contracting rot issue, where the pipes would rot out internally, restricting the flow down to almost a pinhole before an owner of this set up would not be able to drain their sink or worse, their toilet properly due to clogged pipes. The solution is PVC plumbing. Poly Vinyl Chloride or “PVC” is a rust free solution to cast iron piping that always maintains its inside diameter so whether you are draining something day one, or ten years later, as long as you aren't flushing things you shouldn't be flushing, your pipes will stay clear. If you are experiencing clogged pipes or sewage backup, contact McClain Bros. today for a free estimate on drain sewer cleaning services. Their team of expert plumbers have been proudly serving customers for over 20 years.

Did you know that water, your most vital resource in effort to survive can cause thousands of dollars in damage costs if left untreated from a flooded basement or broken pipe causing water to spew out into your home? Water damage and water restoration services is one of McClain Bros. speciality services for customers experiencing major water leaks and damage caused by flooding, broken pipes, leaky or backed up sewage and anything additional caused from plumbing failure.

They have experience working with insurance claims to restore your home to a better than before the water damage condition in a prompt and professional manor. For more information, please visit them on the web at www.mcclainbros.com or contact them today at 215-788-0803.



