Indeed Suggests the Blockchain Jobs Market Has Grown by 26 Percent

AMERICA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryptocurrency boom at the end of 2017 brought Bitcoin to the limelight and introduced blockchain technology to the larger world in a whole new way. It also sparked a movement of awareness and a chain reaction of exponential growth for the industry, the effects of which can be felt to this day.

In a recent study, an online job search platform Indeed revealed that career opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector have increased by 26 percent since 2018.

But that’s not all. The study further revealed that the share of jobs from the sector grew by 1,457 percent over a four year period, ranging from September 2015 to September 2019.

Indeed also shared more findings of the crypto and blockchain sector jobs, which all remain very interesting to read and very thought-provoking to mull over.

Indeed Gathered the Data Through Different Methods

Indeed gathered the statistics by studying the employment ads in shares per million on its platform. The company looked at related statistics, such as the level of interest of potential employers and workers through the number of searches on its site.

Through these methods, Indeed also observed that job searchers showed a massive interest in finding opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector towards the end of 2017. As explained above, this interest was driven by the period where Bitcoin’s value reached an all-time high of around $20,000.

The Searches Have Died Down, But The Opportunities Remain on an Upwards Trend

A fascinating finding by Indeed was that while crypto and blockchain-related job searches peaked towards the end of 2017, they started to drop gradually along with Bitcoin’s market value into the start of 2018. Since then, the searches have been on a downward trend.

It was noted by the job search platform that crypto and blockchain-related searches have dropped by 53 percent over the past year alone. This fact seems like a very disappointing factor, but this is not the end of the line.

Because here’s where it gets interesting. Despite the waning interest by job-seekers, the opportunities in the sector have grown consistently. The current trend of a twenty-six percent increase in jobs from last year shows a consistent demand by employers to find crypto and blockchain experts.

It’s Due to the Sector’s Overall Growth

The growth mentioned above can be attributed to more than a few factors.

Startups Abound

When you look towards business-centric locations such as New York City or San Francisco Bay Area, the rise in crypto and blockchain-based ventures sticks out right away.

Whether these companies are focusing on revolutionizing financial services as we know it, or simply enhancing the current infrastructure, they have grown to become some of the most prominent players in the next race of tech startups.

Existing Companies Aren’t Far Behind

But then you also have a group of existing corporations that are venturing into the cryptocurrency market. The level of interest shown by these big companies drives up the crypto and blockchain jobs market by a large margin.

From JP Morgan Chase to Goldman Sachs, and from Telegram to Facebook, when big business players decide to spread their wings into another sector, it always results in an onslaught of opportunities and a hunt for top talent.

The massive interest shown by these companies in the form of their cryptocurrency ventures has also inspired other businesses. As a result, the chain reaction has sparked increasing growth in the number of available opportunities.

When you add the existing big players from the crypto market to the mix, it just adds more value to the jobs market. With companies such as Coinbase and Gemini, you have a mix of relatively new yet established employers who are looking to hire talented individuals for different opportunities consistently.

But Top Employers Aren’t What You Think They Might Be

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this phenomenon is how the spots for top employers in the crypto and blockchain sector don’t belong to cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to Indeed’s statistics, here are the top 5 employers in the sector.

1.Deloitte

2.IBM

3.Accenture

4.Cisco

5.Collins Aerospace

This mix of consultancy and tech firms shows that the crypto and blockchain sector is not limited to a narrow set of entities anymore. It is now far-ranging in terms of its consequences and overall impact on the jobs market.

This Variety of Employers Also Adds Diversity to Job Listings

This fact means that the opportunities in the crypto and blockchain sector aren’t just limited to programmers or coders.

With the diverse range of employers and related opportunities, even administrative professionals can become a part of crypto-related workplaces. This scene includes marketing executives, financial experts, human resources execs, and legal advisors among other professionals. It is all about finding a fruitful opportunity with the right employer, while also making sure that it matches your skillset completely.

But it cannot be denied that when it comes to crypto and blockchain-related jobs, the most popular and lucrative opportunities come in the form of tech-related opportunities.

According to Indeed, the most popular jobs in the sector include but are not limited to, the following.

1.Software Engineer

2.Software Architect

3.Full Stack Developer

4.Front End Developer

Of course, what these jobs ask for is a deep understanding of blockchain-related languages and mechanisms, which also depends upon the kind of project the employer intends to run or is managing at the time of posting the listing.

Overall, the findings show that the crypto and blockchain sector has come a long way in terms of establishing itself as an industry where you can build your career. Since the industry is bound to grow with time, those looking for job stability with more significant employers might find the industry to be a viable option to climb up the career ladder.

The ZB Take

The blockchain and digital asset sector will need more skilled and talented minds to come in and bring value to the industry. The world wide web drew talented people like Jeff Bezos, Travis Kalanick, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and many other fascinating and mission driven leaders. Each of these leaders has had an impact on the lives of many the digital asset sector is still in need of people who can come up with more ways to expand the value of digital assets in more aspects of life. Incubators, accelerators, and more thought leadership will be a key part of this industry as it grows and matures.



