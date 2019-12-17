THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2019
House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1158 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020: Defense; Commerce, Justice, Science; Financial Services; and Homeland Security (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1865 – Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020: Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Agriculture; Energy and Water; Interior; Legislative Branch; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; State and Foreign Operations; and Transportation and Housing (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Postponed Suspensions (6 votes)
- H.R. 4183 – Identifying Barriers and Best Practices Study Act (Rep. Khanna – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3530 – Improving Confidence in Veterans' Care Act (Rep. Cloud – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2726 – Banning Smoking on Amtrak Act of 2019 (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure
- H.R. 2548 – HELP ACT, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4719 – FISH SAFE Act, as amended (Rep. Golden – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 722 – Miracle Mountain Designation Act (Rep. Curtis – Natural Resources)
