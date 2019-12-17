Nevada Citizen Action Group Launches Gofundme Campaign to Fund Red Flag Law Injunction Lawsuit

NevadansCAN Takes Their Red Flag Law Legal Action to the Next Level

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the intentions of Red Flag Laws may sound reasonable, the execution of these laws appear to be seriously flawed and unconstitutional. The Bill of Rights is the foundation of our judicial system and it is what separates us from other nations. Most Americans believe that the constitution should not be infringed upon or ignored for political purposes. Since the enactment of Red Flag Laws, serious violations of due process have occurred. Individuals charged have no knowledge of the accusations made against them until the police show up to confiscate their weapons. Additionally, there is no penalty for making fraudulent or vindictive claims. Case after case has been documented to reveal injustices such as the report of Stephen Nichols featured in the NevadansCAN GoFundMe Campaign video. Hence, an injunction lawsuit was deemed necessary in order to prevent Nevada’s controversial Red Flag Law from going into effect.The next challenge is to rally Americans across the country to join the effort to raise a legal defense fund of $100,000 or more before January 1, 2020, which is when the law will go into effect. This fund will be used to respond to the expected legal counter arguments from “Anti-Gun and Anti-Bill of Rights” groups.We are grateful to the supporters who have donated to help launch the filing of this injunction. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of dollars more will be required to win such an unprecedented legal challenge.Join us now to help make this “Stop The Red Flag Law” a success for “We the People” by donating to: www.NevadansCAN.com or www.gofundme.com/f/stop-the-unconstitutional-red-flag-law



