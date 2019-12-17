Data Insights Platform Reveals 1 in 10 Aussies Dread Christmas

Australia Christmas Shopping Views

Glow reveals Australians feelings towards the ‘most wonderful time of the year’, discovering stress and gift-giving attitudes differ in surprising ways.

Family situation plays a significant role in how we feel about Christmas. Our hope is that breaking down the findings can offer better understanding as to why some loved ones might be not so merry.” — Tim Clover, CEO

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocate for data accessibility and research platform, Glow, reveals the average Australians attitude towards Christmas. Based on a representative sample, the study discovered broad trends, like 47% of us saying they don’t look forward to the period, but also digs deeper dividing respondents by income, parental and marital status to find out why each group feels this way. All part of the company’s mission to represent the voice of the people.

‘Tis the Season to be Stressed

It’s nothing new that many of us (40%) find this time of year stressful. However, it’s sad news for singles with 41% saying their stress is caused by loneliness. High-income households are much more likely to feel stressed due to social pressure, seeing family and taking time off work compared to their less wealthy counterparts. Notably, in every group the number one reason for stress remained financial. Overall the feeling of the tug of purse strings during Christmas doesn’t discriminate across income.

Doing it for The Kids

Despite many respondents suggesting ‘xmas is all about the kids’ and they ‘love smiles on kids faces’ reaffirmed with non-parents saying comments like ‘I don't care about xmas, it's mainly for kids and I don’t have any’, the data says differently. Australians are a hefty 61% more likely to say this time of year is stressful or very stressful if they are parents, but there is less than 1% difference in how much your parental status impacts if you ‘look forward’ to the period.

Online Shopping: A Christmas Miracle?

A large contributor to parental stress is present buying, with half of Aussie parents say they’re finding it harder than ever to buy presents. One respondent blaming ‘everybody has big expectations’. Another likely to give up altogether saying ‘I’m tired of seeing my gifts being sold on eBay after’. However further data suggests the problem could be in the approach, with people who don’t shop online finding it 40% harder to find gifts.

Tim Clover, CEO & Founder of Glow says, ‘Family situation plays a significant role in how we feel about Christmas. Our hope is that this lifestyle-driven break down of the findings might offer a better understanding why some of your loved one may be not-so-merry.’

He continues, ‘We believe accessibility to insights and opinions can do a lot for the world, not least of all in helping to spread that Christmas kindness.’

