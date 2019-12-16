ITsavvy Announces Microsoft Office 365 Gold Authorization for Government and ITsavvy O365 Services

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy is an authorized U.S. Government Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with Gold Certification for Cloud Productivity and Cloud Solutions.

Microsoft only awarded this certification to a handful of companies; demonstrating their faith in our ability to provide the best possible O365 migration experience to government organizations” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing government technology solution providers, just announced they are an authorized U.S. Government Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with Gold Certification for Cloud Productivity and Cloud Solutions. This elite status qualifies the company to offer expert O365 (Microsoft Office 365) Migration Services.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Microsoft only awarded this certification to a handful of companies; demonstrating their faith in our ability to provide the best possible O365 migration experience to government organizations.”

ITsavvy O365 Migration Services handles all the tasks involved in planning, executing and testing the migration of government clients’ existing Exchange or other on-premises systems to Microsoft’s cloud-based O365. ITsavvy O365 Migration Services also provides the same services for cloud-to-cloud migration.

O365 supports controlled, continuous improvement; simplifies cost and labor of licensing and maintaining core office solutions; and enables continuous online, real-time collaboration.

General benefits for government clients include facilitating compliance, improving security, and easy accommodation of technology changes. Other benefits include:

• Budget control: procure only the exact number of licenses needed; adding/subtracting licenses during cyclical times

• Reduce maintenance costs

• Receive faster support and improve productivity

In short, ITsavvy O365 Migration Services more than pay for themselves in many circumstances.

These services are aligned to the exact needs of government clients looking to save time and money and eliminate frustration, while taking advantage of all the benefits of MS Office 365. Services include:

• Migration assessment, analysis and strategy

• Choice of turnkey solution or guidance and direction

• Training programs for both trainers and users

• Migration from other legacy platforms (either on-premises-to-cloud or cloud-to-cloud) to Office 365

• Service Enablement Desk for Tier 1 user support and Tier 2 administration support

• Office 365 managed services

• Office 365 adoption services

• Email security

• Data protection

ITsavvy Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group Joseph Llano said, “Our government clients are already operating in pressure-filled environments with too little time and a shortage of resources to cope with an Office 365 migration. On the other hand, making that transition is imperative for efficiently communicating and collaborating across multiple government and enterprise channels. This is a real conundrum; ITsavvy’s O365 Migration Services are the perfect solution.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-microsoft-office-365-gold-authorization-for-government-and-itsavvy-o365-services/





