SMA Connectors Offer Ruggedized Solution for Harsh Environments

Amphenol RF introduces additional SMA connectors to its ARC product series, designed for superior performance in harsh conditions with IP67 rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce additional SMA connectors to the existing Amphenol Rugged Connector (ARC) series . This product series is specifically designed to offer superior performance in harsh conditions which makes them ideal for outdoor applications where extreme weather conditions may be a consideration. These interconnect solutions are rated IP67 in both the mated and unmated condition.The new SMA connectors are constructed using nickel plating over brass to provide robust performance in less than optimal environments. These 50 ohm interconnects are available in straight and right angle configurations and operates with minimal reflection for the full range of the cable, DC to 8 GHz. The reliable threaded interface makes these ARC connectors ideal for outdoor installation.The SMA ARC connectors are available as part of a pre-configured fixed length cable assembly featuring LMR-200 cable, designed and manufactured by Times Microwave, for a full Amphenol solution.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.