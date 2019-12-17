Ni2 partners with Worldwide Supply to offer a new generation OSS solution designed for small and midsize CSP

Ni2 is delighted to partner with Worldwide Supply and add to its solutions offering.” — Joseph Hatchuel, Head of Partner Alliances at Ni2

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ni2, a provider of agile Operating Support Systems (OSS) solutions announced today a partnership with Worldwide Supply, a global provider of networking hardware and Managed IT services solutions with an expertise in the data, wireless and wireline technology sector.As Communication Service Providers augment their existing infrastructure or install new fiber networks, this partnership aims to deliver them a unified network, outside plant and data center management solution that optimizes capacity, increases network reliability and ultimately increases service quality. Ni2 uniquely delivers a Unified Inventory that allows to map all outside/ inside plant resources and services into a single “source of truth”, providing CSPs the most complete and comprehensive view of their network—from fiber to circuit to customer. The Ni2 agile OSS consists of open and modular management applications that offer Tier 2-3 service providers the flexibility to successfully deploy an OSS at their own pace, ensuring incremental value as they modernize their operations.“One of our top priorities is to serve as a solution provider to our customers. One of the ways we’ve been able to achieve this is by partnering with some of the top technology leaders in the world. This is what led us to the partnership with Ni2. Their unified inventory solution delivers clear visibility that results in enhanced capacity assessment and service impact analysis. That solution really resonates well with our customer base, especially those in the cable and telco side of our business. We’ve exceled at being a top-tier hardware supplier for 15 years, and now having these services and software solutions places Worldwide Supply in an elite class. We are very proud to be partnered with Ni2 as we grow and continue expanding our solution suite for our customers,” said Jay VanOrden, CEO of Worldwide Supply.“Ni2 is delighted to partner with Worldwide Supply and add to its solutions offering. Worldwide Supply has built a robust expertise in networking equipment and service solutions by collaborating with CSPs all around the world. We look forward to enabling and supporting its clients with solutions that allow them to gain operational and business agility,” says Joseph Hatchuel, Head of Partner Alliances at Ni2.About Worldwide SupplyWorldwide Supply is a global leader in networking hardware and Managed IT services solutions with an expertise in the data, wireless and wireline technology sector. Headquartered in northern New Jersey, with offices in California, Massachusetts, New York, Netherlands (Europe), North Carolina and Texas, Worldwide Supply provides products, asset management programs, technical services and third-party maintenance solutions to clients around the world. Worldwide Supply has partnered with a diverse collection of leading technology companies including: Dell EMC, F5, Finisar, Fortinet, OpenVault, HP, Infinera, Palo Alto Networks, Radwin, Red Hat, Silver Peak, VMWare, Another Monday, Ni2 and more. Worldwide Supply backs the products it sells with an industry-leading lifetime warranty and offers products from major technology manufacturers like Cisco, Juniper, Arris, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell EMC, HP and more. For more information, visit: www.worldwidesupply.net About Ni2Ni2 delivers agile OSS solutions that help service providers gain operations and business efficiencies while operating multiple domains such as networks, outside plant, and distributed data centers. Ni2’s open and agile technology platform allows the correlation and validation of data across systems, resulting in shared insightful information required to meet the highest standards of service assurance and customer experience. Ni2 is helping customers worldwide increase business agility by facilitating the on-boarding of new technologies and meet evolving customer demands. For more information, visit www.ni2.com



