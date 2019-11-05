Worldwide Supply Awarded GSA Certification

Worldwide Supply expands its IT solutions business within the government sector.

We understand the importance that budget plays in the government space, so providing IT solutions that can cut costs by 50%+ can have a massive impact, especially at the state and local level.” — Jay VanOrden, CEO of Worldwide Supply.

FRANKLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Supply announced today certification by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA): Schedule 70 for IT Equipment, Software and Services. GSA is the premier procurement source for all federal agencies and customers who order from Schedule Contract program in order to receive cost savings, flexibly and choice, transparency and much more. Under the new certification, federal, state, and local government agencies can access Worldwide Supply’s hardware and services through GSAAdvantage!, the government’s online ordering system, at www.gsaadvantage.gov Worldwide Supply’s Strengths:• Hardware Procurement• Managed IT Services• Network Maintenance• Server/Storage Maintenance“Obtaining this GSA certification allows Worldwide Supply to be better positioned to provide government agencies with our cost-saving network hardware and managed IT services. We take tremendous pride in our ability to grow and expand over the last 15 years, and this expansion into the government sector is a continuation of our success. We understand the importance that budget plays in the government space, so providing IT solutions that can cut costs by 50%+ can have a massive impact, especially at the state and local level. Plus, our ever-growing list of partners with world-leading technology companies allows these entities to deal with a single vendor for a complete IT solution,” said Jay VanOrden, CEO of Worldwide Supply.About Worldwide SupplyWorldwide Supply is a global leader in networking hardware and Managed IT services solutions with an expertise in the data, wireless and wireline technology sector.Headquartered in northern New Jersey, with offices in California, Massachusetts, New York, Netherlands (Europe), North Carolina and Texas, Worldwide Supply provides products, asset management programs, technical services and third party maintenance solutions to clients around the world. Worldwide Supply has partnered with a diverse collection of leading technology companies including: Dell EMC, HP, Infinera, Radwin, Red Hat VMWare, Another Monday, Ni2 and more.Worldwide Supply backs the products it sells with an industry-leading lifetime warranty and offers products from major technology manufacturers like Cisco, Juniper, Arris, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell EMC, HP and more.In addition to GSA certification (Contract # 47QTCA19D003X), Worldwide Supply is TL 9000 and ISO 9001:2008 certified.________________________________________For additional information on this topic, about Worldwide Supply or to schedule an interview with Worldwide Supply CEO, Jay VanOrden, please contact Marc Ziccardi at 973-823-6412 or via email at marketing@worldwidesupply.net. www.worldwidesupply.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.