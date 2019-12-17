New Year’s Resolutions For Visitors To South Carolina’s Hammock Coast

As travelers make plans for their next trip to the Hammock Coast, as historic Georgetown County is known, here are five things they need to resolve to do

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Year’s resolutions are often built around things people feel like they need to improve upon, but along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, 2020 resolutions look more like a bucket list for a dream vacation.As travelers begin making plans for their next trip to the Hammock Coast, as historic Georgetown County is known, here are five things (among many great options) they need to resolve to do:1) RELAX AT THE BEACHThree of the Palmetto State’s top 7 beaches are located along the Hammock Coast, according to Southern Living, and travelers hoping to melt away the stress of daily life need to make it a priority to walk along the Atlantic Ocean coast. The beaches in Pawleys Island, DeBordieu and Huntington Beach State Park are among the prettiest in the Southeast, Southern Living says, and all of the Hammock Coast’s beaches are a must-visit for vacationers in search of relaxation.2) TAKE A KAYAK TOURTake a salt marsh kayak tour. A trip through the tidal marsh brings people up-close with nature and it’s as tranquil as it is beautiful. The salt marsh tour isn’t a demanding physical activity, making it an accessible adventure for most travelers.3) HOP ON OVER TO HOPSEWEEHistory runs through the heart the Hammock Coast and attractions like Hobcaw Barony, Brookgreen Gardens and Yawkey Preserve, among many others, are appealing, but make it a point to visit Hopsewee Plantation. Hopsewee was built in 1740, decades before the American Revolution, and it offers guided tours, Gullah tours and even a sweetgrass basket weaving workshop.4) DISCOVER THE PAST IN GEORGETOWNFront Street is the heart of Georgetown, named the nation’s best coastal small town by USA Today, and it’s a working, waterfront community. The Harborwalk, which stretches more than a ¼-mile, is set along the beautiful Sampit River and provides an ideal backdrop for a meal or even a short walk. Front Street also offers five museums and a taste of the area’s rich history.5) FIND SEASHELLS (AND MORE) BY THE SEASHORETravelers in search of an activity that combines the beach, a chance to get on the water, and the area’s history, need to take a shelling tour. The tours take people to North Island, a barrier island accessible only via boat. Beautiful, undisturbed beaches perfect for shelling await, and it’s not unusual to have a pod of dolphins accompany boats on their ride. It’s the type of activity few other destinations can offer, highlighting the natural beauty of the Hammock Coast.Located between Charleston to the south and Myrtle Beach to the north, the Hammock Coast features the best the Palmetto State has to offer, providing visitors stunning natural beauty and abundant eco-activities. Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Andrews and Georgetown makeup the Hammock Coast and collectively they deliver an unforgettable vacation experience.For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe. For details specifically about Georgetown, visit www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.