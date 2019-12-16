PEOPLECERT & LANGUAGECERT TO DELIVER HOME OFFICE APPROVED, SECURE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TESTS FOR UK VISAS & IMMIGRATION

PeopleCert, in partnership with LanguageCert have been awarded a multi-year agreement with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), to deliver Home Office approved Secure English Language Tests (SELT) in the UK and across the rest of the world.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert, a global leader in the delivery of examination and accreditation services, in partnership with LanguageCert have been awarded a multi-year agreement with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), to deliver Home Office approved Secure English Language Tests (SELT) in the UK and across the rest of the world. LanguageCert, an Ofqual regulated awarding organisation is solely dedicated to the design and award of language qualifications and is a 100% subsidiary of PeopleCert.

These dynamic organisations, who together, deliver millions of secure tests in over 215 countries have combined their individual capabilities and strengths to deliver the Home Office commercial agreement across the world.

UKVI, part of the Home Office, runs the UK’s visa service, managing around 3 million applications a year from overseas nationals. To date, hundreds of thousands of SELTs have been taken each year by individuals seeking to apply for a visa to study, work, visit or join family in the UK, where evidence of English language ability at a specific level is required.

The commercial agreements were awarded by UKVI after a rigorous and competitive procurement process. Bidders were required to demonstrate expert capability in the fields of examination design, delivery and security, technical innovation and customer experience, all underpinned with a global examination delivery network.

Each of LanguageCert’s Home Office approved SELT exams has been independently assessed by the UK government’s designated authority – UK NARIC to ensure they accurately measure English language ability at the level required by UKVI. LanguageCert’s SELT exams are the ideal solution for individuals applying for a visa where valid proof of English language ability is required. The exams are designed to meet Home Office specifications and visa requirements, whilst maintaining a candidate-centric approach. The SELTs, offered in all four skills - Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking, are also available across the two-skills of Speaking and Listening.

Each SELT exam will be delivered globally through the PeopleCert test centre network combining user-friendly state-of-the-art examination technology. Candidates will have access to frequent exam dates and exam results will be issued with speed and efficiency.

This customer-focused testing solution is scheduled for global rollout in April 2020. LanguageCert’s SELTs are a secure, reliable, trusted and attractive choice for all candidates applying for UK visas where English language ability must be demonstrated. Candidates can be assured their end-to-end UK visa exam experience will be reliable and seamless, combined with optimum levels of customer care.

“Being chosen as an Approved SELT Provider by UKVI further validates our ability and commitment to the provision of excellence. The agreement with UKVI spearheads a new era for secure, innovative and user-friendly English language exams for those seeking to live, study and work in the UK. We are delighted with the outcome and look forward to our global roll out in 2020!” says Dr Mike Milanovic, Chairman of the LanguageCert Board of Directors.

Byron Nicolaides, CEO of PeopleCert commented, “We are pleased with the outcome of this procurement. Global mobility is critical in today’s world and SELTs play an integral role in maintaining the validity, security and integrity of English language testing. PeopleCert’s proprietary, technology-enabled testing solutions, coupled with our core values of Quality, Innovation, Passion and Integrity will underpin our firm commitment to offer an exceptional SELT customer experience.”



