Newscrypto.io - All About Crypto In One Place

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is bitcoin? Why should you use cryptocurrency? How do you get started with Blockchain technology? Where do I buy crypto? Try to search the web for answers to these questions and you will come up with a million answers!Most information available on cryptocurrency, trading tools and exchange platforms is either too +fragmented, outdated or out-rightly biased. In most cases, when one opens a cryptocurrency-related website for one thing, more often you need to run a search engine to find the next item even when they are all related.Why should it be this difficult to find cryptocurrency information?There is a lot of unexplained technology-related terms like blockchain, decentralization, candlesticks and trade charts, etc that are being thrown around us which are more likely to scare off new people rather than educate and inform them.With cryptocurrencies gaining mainstream attention like no other financial instrument at moment, a countless number of people are intrigued to buy crypto assets and at the same time, there is a huge growth in internet sites containing information about cryptocurrencies. However, how can a person know where to find the right information at the right time and know the basics to give him or her the best odds possible to make a profit?The answer is Newscrypto.io NewsCrypto.io is the number one educational platform available for all types of crypto traders whether one is a newbie just starting up or is on an expert level. NewsCrypto achieves this by providing crucial information and educating users about the financial world of crypto assets, with the aid of unique tools, detailed analysis, and a bespoke school program.What sets NewsCrypto apart from other alternatives found on the market is the wide tool range that they offer. These tools and features have the potential to change the whole adventure of crypto trading for ordinary users. The site has a platform embedded into it that is essentially the nerve point for anyone involved in cryptocurrencies and blockchain as it targets those who are already trading, those who are just observing the action and lastly, those who want to become a part of this new era of cryptocurrencies.One of the key features of the NewsCrypto.io platform is the Education Program providing Well-curated information to those users who wish to learn about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as well as how to truly exploit the NewsCrypto platform tools in one place. Everything one needs to know about crypto trading from the first step to finish is delivered through interesting lessons and reward giving tasks. The school program is designed to provide you with everything you should know before entering the crypto world and warn you about possible rookie mistakes that most novice traders make.Also on the platform are expert market insights, time-saving possibilities, data access and trading options. Charts on the platform are super user-friendly accompanied by a very professional design that is suitable for beginners as it is for advanced traders to understand and manage them to its peaks. This is accompanied by options for bespoke messenger notifications for users to get instant news alerts about desired or unexpected changes to the market. Some of the tools offered on the platform include;Coin Calendar — A highly informational calendar is also found under the beginner tier featuring a bevy of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) projects be it those that are currently being held, past ones, upcoming ones in the future as well as other related fundraising information.News Feed — News on the platform is updated to the minute and is drawn from a wide range of sources thereby bringing balance, diversity while at the same time eliminating bias. The newsfeed offers an option for the user to flawlessly move the discussion on a chosen news item to cryptopanic for better understanding.Arbitrage — Providing leads to markets where a user can make a profit by buying/selling from and doing the opposite in another at a profit. This gives the traders using the NewsCrypto platform an edge over their peers in the market as these arbitrage leads are readily available for Intermediate and Advanced tiers users and the potential percentage gain from each trade coin pair and exchange are already calculated.To deliver these innovative services effectively, NewsCrypto has come up with a 3-Tier User System that is designed to caters for a specific user type.a) The Beginner Tier for people with no or little knowledge about crypto trading.b) The Intermediate Tier targeting junior traders trying to take a step further and lastlyc) The Advanced tier, most suited for professional traders.The NewsCrypto token (NWC) which acts as the utility of exchange on the platform to unlocking access to information is a Stellar blockchain-based token with a total supply of 280 million. The token is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users.On the NewsCrypto.io platform access to intermediate and advanced tiers is pegged in NWC tokens while the beginner tier remains available for free. NWC carries out transfers of value within the NewsCrypto.io ecosystem meaning that the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform.The NWC token is already listed and trading on several exchanges so far, namely KuCoin Exchange , BigONE Exchange, Probit exchange, Dcoin exchange, and CAT.EX.If you are looking for an all-inclusive real-time platform that puts information, news, analytics, and state of the art trading tools across the crypto market then the Newscrypto platform is the best choice for you. Learning about and trading in cryptocurrencies should not be complicated but rather benefit everyone even when one is still new and has little understanding of the crypto world.More on NewsCrypto.io visit www.newscrypto.io



