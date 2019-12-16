Author and Political Theologist Joan Schaupp to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Schaupp is a political theologist and author of Woman: Image of the Holy Spirit (1975), an exploration of the divine feminine in the Hebrew Bible.

“God is greater than femininity. God is boundless, but God includes the feminine,” says Joan. “Mankind, male and female, is made in the image and likeness of God. The view of women embraced by the West has blinded us to the metaphor of God as feminine in the Hebrew texts.”

Woman Image of the Holy Spirit, groundbreaking study of the feminine spirit implicit in the Holy Trinity.

In her studies of the Hebrew Bible, as well as the Apocrypha, Joan discovered numerous instances of the feminine identified with the Holy Spirit.

“I'm looking at the scriptures as literature,” says Joan. “Patriarchy isn't in the text. It's simply interpreted that way to keep women subservient. Woman is the pinnacle of creation, not the footstool.”

Women have traditionally been associated with and used as a symbol for wisdom. Joan’s studies have been focused on finding the relationship between wisdom and spirit.

“To me the strongest female character is the woman of Proverbs 31. She is the most significant to me in my personal life,” says Joan. “I come out of the family business world. When I was growing up, my mother ran the office, so to me it’s absolutely appropriate for women to be totally involved with the family business. Proverbs 31 is actually the argument against the patriarchy. She's worthy. She has value. Her husband has full confidence in her. Her contribution is acknowledged.”

Woman Image of the Holy Spirit has been republished this month by Peregrino Press.

CUTV News Radio will feature Joan Schaupp in an interview with Jim Masters on December 18th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

Woman: Image of the Holy Spirit is available on Amazon



