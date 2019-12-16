Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ChristineRose6 Book ChristineRose8 Forbes Coaches Council Official Member

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose offers many gifts to different people, and she gives all of them with great aptitude and passion. For many women, she has given them the catalyst to launch or advance their careers, and gaining the confidence and managerial skill that make it happen. For small business owners, both men and women, she has provided tools, coaching mastery, and consulting advice that helps them increase their business’ operational efficiency, team spirit and profits. Christine also delivers exceptional business and motivational message to audiences small and large.

Recently, Christine Rose made an impact for a whole new audience of women and businesspeople—as an author. Her latest book, Life Beyond #Me Too is an essential guide for understanding all that happened, what can and should change, and what can be done so women will be safer and more esteemed at work. The book is also written from a coaches’ perspective, which sets it apart from anything else addressing the topic of sexual harassment and violence against women (such as the new movie Bombshell, a reflection of harassment at FOX and Roger Ailes.)

Christine is ICF (International Coaches’ Federation) Certified, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and a Certified administrator of the Taylor Core Values Index. She has been recognized for her accomplishments as coach, consultant and influencer by numerous organizations including IAOTP, the International Association of Top Professionals, which cited her as Top Business Coach of the Year for 2019. The organization chose Christine for her array of professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, credentials and affiliations, not to mention the generosity of her advisory and community service efforts.

In this latest installment of her radio series, Christine will be focusing on her book and how to use it to create change—not just in the marketplace, but by aiming for true global transformation. Since these shows fall around the Christmas season (and Christine is very devotional) she will address issues from a special perspective—such as holiday dreams and wishes or creating peace and goodwill for all. Christine will then move on to what’s new for a new year, and her book’s greatly anticipated January launch.

As the CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting, a boutique consulting firm in the Greater Seattle area, Christine has many years of experience to offer, along with wonderful tools and intuition, and a track record helping people find their true path and become more successful. She delights in helping create change and will certainly spur a lot of positive shifts with her thoughts, conversations, and book.

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Rose in interviews every Monday at 3:00pm EST, with Jim Masters on December 16th and 30th, and Doug Llewelyn on December 23rd and January 6th

Listen to the Shows on Blog Talk Radio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Christine Rose and her services, please visit www.christinerose.coach

To order the book, please go to Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.