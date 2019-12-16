“Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang” Culture and Tourism Exhibit Makes United States Debut in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 14 December 2019 – San Francisco, CA: the “Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang” Culture and Tourism exhibit, sponsored by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism came to San Francisco’s landmark Cartoon Art Museum today. In attendance was Huang Hangjuan, head of the Zhejiang culture and tourism delegation, and Zhai Deyu, Cultural Counselor of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China. Mark Chandler, Director of the Office of International Trade and Commerce for San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, welcomed the delegation to San Francisco.“This truly is a beautiful exhibition of the beauty and culture of Zhejiang! I have been to Zhejiang before, where I have had so many beautiful memories. Its culture, nature, economy and the rapid development of high technology have made Zhejiang a remarkable destination in both leisure and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions. I hope all can enjoy this amazing display and visit Zhejiang,” said Chandler during morning welcome ceremonies attended by more than 50 members of the public including members of from the cultural, hospitality and media communities.“Exchanges and cooperation in tourism, culture and economic areas between Zhejiang Province and the United States have been going on for a number of years,” said Ms. Huang of head of the Zhejiang culture and tourism delegation. “Now, with the rapid development in the Zhejiang province, there is a new vitality for potential partnerships with the fields of culture and tourism. I look forward to that.”“The ‘Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang’ Culture and Tourism exhibit introduces Zhejiang’s fascinating landscape gallery to the United State, providing an opportunity for members of the public to touch the real Zhejiang in a poetic and pictorial sense,” said Huang. “This exhibit will allow the American people to experience the wisdom of traditional craftsmen in Zhejiang in wonderful, interactive ways.”During the opening ceremony at San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum, an elaborate dance of flowing choreography brought to life the landscape and culture of Zhejiang followed by a performance of “Sing Me Home”, a song made famous by Chinese American cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Afterwards, members of the public thronged to the the exhibition to experience Zhejiang’s rich cultural heritage including century-old Wang Xingji Fans, stone carving seals, Zhejiang tie-dye technique and other traditional crafts of Zhejiang.“Culture and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Zhejiang and the United States are frequent, and both sides are committed to mutual respect, education and continued partnership,” said Mr. Zhai of the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. “I hope this is the beginning of many such partnerships and exhibits here in the United States. This exhibit will further promote cultural and tourism exchanges between Zhejiang province and the United States.”After leaving San Francisco, the “Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang” exhibit will be seen in Vancouver, BC, Canada.News Resource: Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.