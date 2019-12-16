"Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang" Culture and Tourism Showed Splendid Appearance in LA, California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 11, the "Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang" Culture and Tourism Promotion which is sponsored by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism was successfully held in Los Angeles, California. Huang Hangjuan, the president of Zhejiang Vocational Academy of Art and Gu Jin, the Cultural Counselor of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles attended the event. A total of 100 representatives from the cultural, tourism and media sectors attended the event.The exchanges and cooperation in tourism, culture and economics between Zhejiang Province and the United States have been going for a long time. Now, the rapid development of Zhejiang economic and development has injected new vitality in the cooperation of culture and tourism between both sides. The event showed the American people the picturesque landscape of Zhejiang and the wisdom of traditional craftsmen.The flowing art of dance show kicked off the Zhejiang culture and tourism promotion event. With the landscape, the lifeline and the enjoyment three chapters, well-made video and the enthusiastic promotion have showed the picturesque landscape, the profound culture and extremely rich tourism resource of Zhejiang. Ink dance and《Sing Me Home》, a song which performed by Yo-Yo Ma, Chinese American cellist, these fantastic segments caused the cultural empathy of the attendees with standing ovation.In the exhibition area, Zhejiang intangible cultural heritage—the century-old brand Wang Xingji Fans, Stone carving seals, Zhejiang tie-dye technique all appeared in U.S. The on-site traditional crafts showed the traditional craftsmanship of Zhejiang to the people of Los Angeles which kept the audience on the edge of their seats.During the promotion, Huang Hangjuan extended the warmest welcome to attendees and made a vivid introduction of Zhejiang. She said, Zhejiang, located in the east coast of China, is one of the cradles of Chinese civilization. “The West Lake, Jianglang Mountain, Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal and the Ruins of Liangzhu ancient city have been listed on the World Heritage List. The three most representative commodities of China -- silk, tea and porcelain -- are produced in large quantities in Zhejiang. Hangzhou, the provincial capital, is one of the seven ancient capitals of China and the permanent home of the headquarters of the World Tourism Federation. ”As early as the 13th century, the famous traveler Marco Polo called Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang "the most beautiful and luxurious city in the world". Known as the host of 2022 Asian Games, Zhejiang is also one of the provinces with the most economic strength, the highest degree of openness and the strongest entrepreneurial and innovative vitality in China. The great economic development in Zhejiang has given birth to a new generation of Zhejiang businessmen.“In recent years, more and more Zhejiang businessmen have gone abroad and entered the United States, actively participating in the construction of various undertakings in the United States.” Huang said.During the promotion, Gu Jin, the Cultural Counselor of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles said, both China and the United States have rich historical and cultural resources. “Culture is like a bridge and tourism is a canal. We should encourage people from the two countries to continuously communicate with each other, go to each other's cities and towns, learn and experience culture from each other, so that people of the two places can have a better understanding of the two countries".China has extremely rich historical and cultural and natural heritage, the Chinese people also wanted very much to share with Americans, “Today, Zhejiang brought their own cultural heritage and tourism resources to Los Angeles, I believe that today’s activity will help our American tour operators, travel agents and agencies learn more about Zhejiang, and bring more American tourists to go to Zhejiang, either for leisure or business.”Culture and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Zhejiang and the United States are frequent, and both sides are committed to mutual benefit and a win-win partnership. This promotion will further promote the cultural and tourism exchanges between Zhejiang province and the United States, showing the profound history and culture of "Picturesque Zhejiang" and the snapshot of the booming development to the American people, and create a broad and good cooperation prospect for the development of culture and tourism between the two destinations.



