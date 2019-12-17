G-Med, the World's Largest Online Global Physicians Community, Reaches 1 Million Members Reach

G-Med Global Physicians Community

LONDON, UK, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Med , the largest online global community for verified physicians only, has crossed the 1 million members reach mark in the last quarter of 2019.Essentially the healthcare version of Facebook and LinkedIn, G-Med is a medical crowdsourcing arena composed of a vibrant physician's community from over 120 countries and 100 specialties and aimed to enhance Clinical Decisions Support Systems (CDSS) using physicians' real-world practice. At G-Med, verified physicians can talk real-work medicine, participate in case consultations, medical updates, online education activities and general discussions.“G-Med offers one platform for an audience that is highly targeted, geographically and according to their specialties," said G-Med CEO Ilan Ben-Ezri. "Through our platform, the industry can access and engage with physicians in order to deliver a coordinated and consistent message," he said."Today we are proud to be the largest global social media community for physicians, providing a wide range of communication and data-driven insight solutions," Ben-Ezri added.G-Med works successfully in collaboration with the agencies of most of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sanofi, and Abbvie, given its range of business solutions to enhance inter-industry communication.Advertising agencies, PR and market-research companies focused on healthcare communications as well as life science companies dealing with current and future regulatory challenges can find innovative collaboration solutions working with G-Med."At G-MED we have the opportunity to enable this network in a selective manner to provide a trusted arena for education and awareness with our partners in the pharma and healthcare communications world,” said Ben-Ezri.About G-Med:G-Med is the largest global physicians-only community, reaching over 1 million members. Its members connect daily with local and global KOLs, participate in online activities, use peer-to-peer consultations to solve clinical dilemmas and get answers from verified physicians in the relevant specialty.In short, G-Med physicians use the power of the global medical community to shorten the diagnostic time and improve health care.G-Med’s business solutions offer a unique digital bridge to connect life science companies and healthcare partners in order to drive physician awareness and gain deep insights about brand perceptions.We are the only true global physicians' community that enables the global life science industry practical and efficient physician's engagement solutions that are community- based for their daily challenges that were not available for them before.



