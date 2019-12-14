Pulse Technology unveils new Epson ink technology for its Managed Print Services programs

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

New ink technology does not require heat in print production; is more environmentally-friendly and produces sharper, longer-lasting images

With this improved ink technology, customers will achieve several important goals: longer cartridge life, less environmental impact, superior print quality, and spectacular quality of documents.” — Chip Miceli, CEO, Pulse Technology

CHESTERTON, INDIANA, USA, December 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Jim Farrell, PRfirst!!!, 781-681-6616, jfarrell@prfirst.com

New breakthrough ink technology unveiled in Indiana market…

Pulse Technology unveils Epson cutting-edge ink technology into its Managed Print Services program

CAROL STREAM, IL, and CHESTERTON, IN, Issued December 14, 2019…It’s official. Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com) is the first dealer in the Midwest to offer the cutting-edge, new Epson ink technology which CEO Chip Miceli believes will be a significant game-changer in his industry.

Miceli formally unveiled the new technology at the firm’s Chesterton, IN location this week, telling team members and some area business leaders that the Epson ink is the wave of the future when it comes to Managed Print Services.

A key differentiator in the Epson ink technology is that it does not require heat to print, and this results in vastly superior color, longer life span for the ink itself, and a much more environmentally friendly solution.

He recently traveled to Japan, with a small group of American office dealers, to meet with Epson officials and see firsthand how this new and improved approach to ink technology works.

“I was impressed,” said Miceli, who is seen as an industry leader in the field of MPS, travels nationwide to educate his fellow dealers on MPS and mentors many in the industry. “As an industry, we’ve moved solidly forward in the direction of reducing the costs of generating documents through a series of initiatives. Now with the introduction of the savings of Epson ink, we will take the initiatives even further.”

Pulse Technology will begin making this new ink technology available immediately. In the initial rollout, demonstrations will be available through the Chesterton location. Also, the company will schedule a series of “Lunch and Learn” presentations to introduce the technology to clients and interested parties. Later this year, there will be a similar rollout in the Illinois market, although Illinois customers can avail themselves of the technology through Pulse’s Chesterton location.

Epson ink technology is a departure from the traditional approach. Historically, thermal inkjet printers have relied on heat to push ink through their nozzles. This advanced Precision Core technology instead uses piezoelectric crystal actuators which mechanically eject ink. The process does not require heat, and that results in printheads which are highly durable and have very little deterioration over time.

Other benefits of the new technology include:

• Deliver superior image quality at blazing speeds

• Printheads can be used for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications

• Little waste because of accuracy of how ink is deposited

• Ecologically friendly system; less emitted ozone into the atmosphere

• Technology which warns the user when levels are running low

• More even ink flow

Miceli said, “Those of us who have embraced and advocated for the Managed Print Service (MPS) approach to document generation, which essentially guides customers into programs which reduce their cost per page for generating the paper they print or copy, are always on the lookout for additional advances. And now, with this unveiling of improved ink technology, customers will achieve several important goals: longer cartridge life, less environmental impact, superior print quality, and spectacular quality of documents. This is a great improvement and we look forward to promoting this advance through our own company and throughout our industry.”

To learn more about the new ink technology, or for a demonstration of how it works, please call 800-837-1400. Or visit http://pulsetechnology.com.

About Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson) is a Japanese electronics company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer printers, and information and imaging related equipment. Headquartered in Suwa, Nagano, Japan, the company has numerous subsidiaries worldwide and manufactures inkjet, dot matrix and laser printers, scanners, desktop computers, business, multimedia and home theatre projectors, large home theatre televisions, robots and industrial automation equipment, point of sale docket printers and cash registers, laptops, integrated circuits, LCD components and other associated electronic components. It is one of three core companies of the Seiko Group, a name traditionally known for manufacturing Seiko timepieces since its founding.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services and other office solutions with a history dating back to 1921. It is the new, re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, with three Chicago area locations; and Kramer & Leonard and McShane’s, serving Northern Indiana. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Carol Stream, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and was this past year named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.