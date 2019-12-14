TONIGHT: Chin Chek Promotions Brings Championship Fights with Undefeated Saleto Henderson v. Jesus Soler Headlining

Chin Chek Promotions Brings the Main Event Featuring NABF Jr. Flyweight Title Fight between Undefeated Indy's own Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson and Puerto Rico's Jesus Soler at the Tyndall Armory on Saturday, Dec. 14. www.chinchekpromotions.com

Main Event NABF Jr. Flyweight Title Saleto Henderson v. Jesus Soler and Co-Main Event GBC Super Middleweight World Title Keon Johnson v. Les Sherrington

Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson made the weight and is ready to claim the championship belt for his hometown of Indianapolis. The vacant WBC title is in his sights for 2020.” — Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, December 14, Chin Chek Promotions brings "Season's Beatings" championship boxing on Pay-Per-View on FITE.TV and live from the Tyndall Armory in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. The event features two championship fights and one fight for the history book. The show is headlined by Indy's Unbeaten Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson battling Puerto Rico's Jesus Soler for the NABF Jr. Flyweight Title. Twenty-year-old Henderson (6-0), ranked No. 14 in the USA, and 30-year-old Soler (11-1-1), currently ranked No. 11, are vying for the vacant NABF Jr. Flyweight Title.

"Saleto made the weight and is ready to claim the championship belt for his hometown of Indianapolis," said Dominic Brogan of Chin Chek Promotions. "The vacant WBC title is in his sights for 2020."

The title fight between Henderson and Soler will be the first time that a fight of this magnitude will be brought to the city of Indianapolis. “I had to endure a lot of death and boxing calmed me down and gave me the discipline I needed. I used to fight in school and now I am fighting for a cause and my dream,” said Henderson.

The co-main event for the GBC Super Middleweight World Title features Indy's Keon "Neon" Johnson (27-10-1) v. Australia's Les "Lock N Load" Sherrington (37-14).

"Adding to the excitement of two championship fights is Selma, Indiana's fighter Al Hughes, Jr., at 70 years old, who is fighting with a purpose and as a tribute to his late son," said Brogan. "We are bringing 11 undercard fights that are sure to be exciting."

Selma/Muncie, Indiana's Al Hughes v. Indy's Tramane Towns for a 4-round bout. Hughes intends to make history as the oldest active fighter in the world to be documented in the Guinness Book of Records. “I'm taking my son into the ring by wearing his mouthpiece, protective cup and carrying him in my heart,” Hughes said. “It’s not about me or any fame or fortune or glory or any pat on the back. I’m doing this to honor my son.”

Al Hughes, Jr., battled drug addiction and died of apparent suicide in April 2019, a few days before his dad's birthday. A portion of the proceeds from Hughes fight will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Don't miss the main and co-main championship boxing and several Chin Chek jaw dropping fights, from start to finish there will be plenty of boxing action to experience. General AdmIssion Tickets start at just $30.



MAIN EVENT

FLYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Indy's Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson (6-0) v. Jesus "Chiquito" Soler (11-1-1)

CO-MAIN EVENT

GBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD TITLE

Les "Lock N Load" Sherrington v. Keon "Neon" Johnson (27-10-1)

UNDERCARD

Muncie, Indiana's Al Hughes, Jr. v. Tramane Towns

Delan Parsley v. Yancey Cuellar

Henry Mercer v. Hossam Abdeldayem

Paul Anthony v. Elijah Robinson

Rashes Elmore v. Martegus Martin

Marquan Greer v. Kenny Thomas, Jr.

Christopher Nelson v. Harrison Barba

Davante Shumate v. LaShawn Alcocks

Marquez Greer v. Izaiah Dent

Antoine Elerson v. Derrick Coleman

Jarrell Young v. Zuhridden Mahkamov

*Fighters subject to change.



Saturday, December 14 Fight Schedule

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Tickets can be purchased online or at the door)

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Saturday, December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and Fite TV. Tickets for the live on-site event are priced at: $30 and up are on sale now. To purchase tickets to the live event, visit: Eventbrite or Fite TV app for details. To stream live, download the Fite TV app, the PPV fee is $14.95.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek and our events visit: www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter: Instagram, or become a fan on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or Instagram @platinumstarpr

SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.

Chin Chek Promotions "Season's Beatings" Weigh-In and Press Conference in Indianapolis at the Tyndall Armory on Dec. 13



