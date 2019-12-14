Issued by YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrates Successful Christmas Party With Awards Given to Team Members

Results driven Los Angeles real estate leader Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma threw an amazing office Christmas Party, wishing team members a wonderful holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is traditionally one to be thankful for the year’s blessings and to be grateful for friends and loved ones. Great Los Angles and Orange Country, California-area real estate leaders Your Home Sold Guaranteed certainly has been in the holiday spirit this year. In exciting news, the firm recently celebrated their Christmas Holiday Office Party at Magianno's Little Italy at The Grove, Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec 5, 2019. Fun was had by all, as Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of the company, gave out awards and recognition to all the staff team members, agent partners, especially recognizing the agent partners who gave the most contributions to the two non-profit organizations that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty supports Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and World Harvest.

“We all had a great time at our Christmas Party,” commented Kusuma. “It’s important to let our team know we are all proud of them when they help those in need. It’s a big part of our company vision.”

In addition to the realty team, others attending the party included Dr. Daniel Hanafi, the founder of World Harvest, Sandy Rosco, the executive director of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce, and Paul P. Cheng, Esq. from the Law Offices of Paul P. Cheng & Associates.

Learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed at http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

